Seychelles shines as partner country at German Travel Show

The Seychelles takes center stage as the official partner country of the major German Travel and Tourism Fair, ReiseLust. The fair ran from Friday, November 8, 2019, to Sunday, November 10, 2019, in the Free Hanseatic City of Bremen, the second-largest city in Northern Germany.

The 15th edition of the fair featured around 550 exhibitors, showcasing their products, services and destinations to the 40,205 visitors who attended the three-day event.

Advertised as the partner country to the event, Seychelles featured on massive posters and billboard around the city, enticing visitors to attend the fair, giving the destination a definite advantage.

Visitors present at the fair were not only given access to information about the destination, but they could also book their next vacation on the spot, making the event an ideal one to conclude some direct sales to the paradise destination.

The Seychelles delegation was led by STB Director for Germany Edith Hunzinger, accompanied by STB Senior Marketing Executive Natacha Servina and Marketing Executive Rolira Young and Sören Teichert from the STB Office in Frankfurt.

Several partners, including tour operators and hotels were also present to market their product alongside the STB team in Bremen these were representatives from Acajou Hotel, Castello Beach Hotel, Le Duc de Praslin, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Lavigne Reisen, SeyVillas, Valmer Resort, and VPM Bestsail.

STB Director for Germany commented that the archipelago’s participation to the ReiseLust event as a partner remains a great honour, adding on to its value as a great holiday destination.

She mentioned that the Bremen is prospering economy and affluent citizenry makes it an ideal location to attract new visitors to the Seychelles.

“I am proud to have had again the opportunity to head an amazing delegation to represent our destination,” Ms. Hunzinger said “I am confident that the great teamwork with our loyal partners will bring yet another boost to the already impressive figure of German visitors to the Seychelles.”

STB and their partners showcased the Creole culture at the stall, through live performances of music and dances by the “Lansiv” group and gave VIP guests a culinary experience with smoked fish and pineapple, tuna balls and mango salad and even a taste of the local rums and Seybrew beer.

Giving the Seychelles stand an artistic touch, local artist, James Agricole, joined the Seychelles delegation to display the vibrant colors of the Island destination and interacting with the public by giving them the opportunity to paint pictures with him.

The highlight of the fair was the raffle organized on the last day of the event. Visitors were given the chance to win a week’s holiday cruise for two in the Seychelles, with flight tickets sponsored by Condor and the week’s sailing experience by VPM Bestsail. In order to win, participants had to answer three questions related to the Seychelles on a postcard.

As part of its participation to the fair, Seychelles received extensive coverage by the local media, with Ms. Hunzinger giving numerous interviews.

Aside from the fair, a travel-agent dinner workshop was held on Friday evening for 21 travel agencies, giving the German market an insight on the latest developments in the Seychelles.

