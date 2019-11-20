British easyJet orders 12 more Airbus A320neo jets

British low-cost airline easyJet has exercised purchase rights to increase its fleet of A320neos by 12 new aircraft. The agreement takes the carrier’s total order for the A320neo Family to 159 aircraft and its overall orders for Airbus single aisles to 480 A320 Family.

easyJet currently operates over 1,000 routes with a fleet of 333 Airbus A320 Family aircraft (39 A320neo Family and 294 A320ceo Family) and serves over 155 European airports in over 30 countries. From its first A320 Family delivery in 2003, easyJet has grown to operate Europe’s largest A320 Family fleet and is also Europe’s largest customer for the NEO.

The A320neo program was designed with fuel efficiency in mind. Building on the A320ceo’s popularity, the aircraft delivers 20% reduced fuel burn as well as 50% less noise compared to previous generation aircraft. Seating up to 240 passengers depending on cabin configuration, the A320neo Family features the widest single-aisle cabin in the sky and incorporates the very latest technologies including new generation engines and Sharklets. At the end of October 2019, the A320neo Family had received more than 7,000 firm orders from over 110 customers worldwide.