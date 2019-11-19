Pacific World reveals new programs for #bringchangewithME 

Initiative to Support Sustainable Development and Behavior Change Continues to Expand Around the World

Pacific World, the leading global destination and event management company, has introduced new programs for its ‘#bringchangewithME’ initiative.

After a successful launch at IMEX America 2019, Pacific World will expand the conversation about global issues at IBTM World 2019, taking place November 19 – 21 at the Fira Barcelona Gran Via exhibition and trade center in Barcelona, Spain.

The business events industry can work collectively to make a real change by creating solutions in the areas of social and environmental sustainability.

“Our vision is to raise awareness and work with our customers and partners to contribute to building a sustainable world for future generations” says Selina Sinclair, global managing director of Pacific World.

Pacific World has existing products that allow our clients, particularly those of the next generation, to immediately commit to making a real change. For example, 96 percent of 24,000 fisheries in Greece engaged in coastal fishing, and Pacific World Greece has established a collaborative partnership with carefully selected local communities to reduce IUU fishing practice.

Leveraging successful programs like “secondary destinations” by Tourism Authority of Thailand that supports the livelihood of 55 secondary cities in Thailand, Pacific World Thailand has curated immersive experiences to gain perspectives on real social impact activation – a key success indicator for the programs Pacific World manages.

Pacific World leads the industry by “walking the talk” with #bringchangewithME, a ground-up commitment to help address social, economic and environmental problems through hands-on, meaningful activities at key destinations. Developed by its teams around the world, Pacific World hopes to create more meaningful experiences for clients, provide lasting benefits for each destination, and motivate behavior change throughout the globe.

About Pacific World

Founded in 1980 in Hong Kong, Pacific World is a dedicated destination and event management company operating in over 40 countries and over 100 destinations in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and The Americas.