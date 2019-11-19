Go Global Travel seals the deal with Brazilian B2B accommodation provider

Leading global B2B travel product consolidator and technology powerhouse Go Global Travel Ltd. (“Go Global Travel”) has completed the acquisition of a Brazilian B2B accommodation, transfer and other tourism services provider. This is the seventh acquisition made by Go Global in the last 18 months.

Go Global Travel maintains 17 offices around the globe providing 24/7 local service in over 20 different languages. This recent acquisition will further expand Go Global’s presence in Latin America.

Commenting on the acquisitions, Ophir Ben-Ezra, CEO of Go Global, said: “This new acquisition is a continuation of our strategy of enhancing our service and product for the travel agents and strengthening Go Global in more geographies. Our M&A activity complements our robust organic growth and positions us to become the provider of choice for travel agents. I am also thrilled to welcome to the Go Global family the experienced management team of this acquired company.”

Go Global Travel is a portfolio company of funds advised by Apax Partners.