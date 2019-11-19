Air Senegal to grow its fleet with eight Airbus A220s

Air Senegal, the new national carrier of Senegal, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for eight Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

The MoU was signed today in the presence of HE Alioune SARR, Minister of Tourism and Transport Senegal.

The A220s’ efficiency will enable Air Senegal to reduce the airline’s operating costs while offering passengers unrivalled comfort throughout its fleet. Earlier in 2019, the carrier was the first African airline to fly Airbus’ new generation widebody aircraft, the A330neo, featuring latest technology engines, new wings with enhanced aerodynamics and a curved wingtip design, drawing best practices from the A350 XWB.

Mr Ibrahima Kane Air Senegal CEO said “These new 220 aircrafts will contribute to develop our long-haul network to Europe and our regional network in Africa. Combined with our recent A330neo aircraft, this new Airbus fleet reveals Air Senegal’s ambition to offert the best travel experience for our passengers.”

“The number of A220s operation on the African continent is steadily growing and we are proud to add Senegal’s new flag carrier in our list of A220 African customers. Offering the lowest operating costs in its category, the A220 is the best aircraft for airlines to launch new domestic and international routes efficiently,” said Christian Scherer Chief Commercial officer Airbus.

The A220 is the only aircraft purpose-built for the 100-150 seat market; it delivers unbeatable fuel efficiency and widebody passenger comfort in a single-aisle aircraft. The A220 brings together state-of-the-art aerodynamics, advanced materials and Pratt & Whitney’s latest-generation PW1500G geared turbofan engines to offer at least 20 percent lower fuel burn per seat compared to previous generation aircraft, along with significantly lower emissions and a reduced noise footprint. The A220 offers the performance of larger single-aisle aircraft. By the end of October 2019 the A220 had accumulated 530 orders.