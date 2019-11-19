Saudi Arabia’s flynas orders 10 A321XLR jets at 2019 Dubai Airshow

flynas, Saudi Arabia’s first low-cost airline, has signed a firm order for 10 A321XLRs at the 2019 Dubai Airshow. The agreement in Dubai was signed by Bandar Almohanna, flynas Chief Executive Officer and Christian Scherer Airbus Chief Commercial Officer.

In 2016, flynas signed an agreement for 80 A320neo family and currently operates a fleet of 27 A320ceos and 4 A320neos.

In 2018, the airline transported more than 6.6 million passengers on 60,000 domestic and international flights. The airline is currently operating over 1,200 flights weekly to 17 domestic destinations and 53 international destinations.

The A321XLR is the next evolutionary step from the A321LR which responds to market needs for even more range and payload, creating more value for the airlines. The aircraft will deliver an unprecedented Xtra Long Range of up to 4,700nm – with 30% lower fuel consumption per seat, compared with previous-generation competitor jets. At the end of October 2019, the A320neo Family had accumulated more than 7,000 firm orders from over 110 customers worldwide.