Accor strikes new hotel deal in Victoria’s gold rush boom town

Accor, Australia’s largest hotel operator, announce that the former Quest Schaller Hotel Bendigo will rebrand to Mercure Bendigo Schaller, and join Accor’s rapidly growing network of mid-scale regional Victorian hotels, on 6 December.

Mercure Bendigo Schaller will cater to both business and leisure guests.

Chief Operating Officer, Accor Pacific, Simon McGrath said, “With the Victorian Government focused on decentralizing business outside of the CBD, Bendigo has been identified as a major growth hub, set to boost the local economy and revitalize the northern-end of the city.

“We are excited to bring the internationally recognized Mercure brand, with its warm local hospitality, to Bendigo for the first time, together with hotel owners, Bendigo Schaller Hotels, as the city makes a resurgence,” concluded McGrath.

Mercure Bendigo Schaller is located close to Bendigo Central Township with its vibrant arts hub, heritage architecture, and rich history, with Bendigo Art Gallery (1887), La Trobe University all in close proximity. Bendigo is 150km North of Melbourne’s CBD and approximately 136km from Melbourne International Airport.