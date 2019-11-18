Jazeera Airways announces new flights between Kuwait and Al Ain, Abu Dhabi

Starting on December 8, 2019, Kuwaiti travelers will be able to fly directly to Al Ain, Abu Dhabi on a new flight launched by Jazeera Airways. Independent Kuwaiti airline, supported by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), announced the new direct flights to Al Ain at a travel trade event in Kuwait. The event included many DCT Abu Dhabi’s key partners in Al Ain, such as Rotana Hotels, Ayla Hotels, Al Bada Resorts, and Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting, and Golf Club. By establishing the new direct routes, DCT Abu Dhabi hopes to encourage travellers from Kuwait to visit the city of Al Ain in a move to boost tourism to the ‘heritage heartland’ of the emirate.

Nabeel M. Al Zarouni, Regional Promotions Manager, Middle East, and Africa at DCT Abu Dhabi, said, “The launch of the new flight route marks a new chapter in tourism between Kuwait and Abu Dhabi. We would like to thank Jazeera Airways for their hard work and collaboration over the past months and for selecting Al Ain are their new destination in 2019, and we will be working closely with them in the future to encourage passengers from Kuwait to discover Al Ain with the help of these new routes.”

Andrew Ward, Jazeera Airways Vice President-Marketing & Product, said, “We are proud to be operating our second destination in the United Arab Emirates and provide our customers with more choices to explore and enjoy the hidden gems of our region. We are committed to Jazeera Airways to connect passengers from across our network to new destinations while ensuring we continue to provide them with value fares and reliable service throughout their journey with our airline.”