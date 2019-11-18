Delta Hotels by Marriott debuts in the Middle East with Dubai property

Delta Hotels by Marriott announced its debut in the Middle East and Africa with Delta Hotel by Marriott Jumeirah Beach, Dubai. The hotel is ideally located in the heart of Dubai’s most vibrant destinations, the famous Jumeirah Beach Residences (JBR). With direct beach access, it rises tall between the Dubai Marina, Jumeirah Beach, and The Walk, Dubai’s first shopping and dining promenade.

Alex Kyriakidis, President and Managing Director, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International, said, “We are excited to introduce the first Delta Hotel to the Middle East and Africa region and believe the brand has immense growth potential in our region with its clear ethos of ‘simple made perfect’. We will deliver on this promise by providing a full complement of streamlined services in a simple and straightforward way, offering both choice and flexibility.”