Sands Resorts Macao and teamLab Announce Name of New Interactive Experience at The Venetian Macao – ‘teamLab SuperNature’

Sands Resorts Macao and art collective teamLab have announced the name of their groundbreaking permanent interactive experience to officially open at The Venetian® Macao in February 2020 – teamLab SuperNature – and revealed some of the exhibits set to thrill visitors. Tickets are now on sale for previews from Jan. 21 via Cotai Ticketing (www.cotaiticketing.com).

teamLab SuperNature will offer a digital-only, constantly evolving “body immersive” space, a world of artworks that blur the boundaries between the human body and art. Visitors will be able to explore new relationships between humans and nature as well as gain a fresh perception of the world.

This new destination at The Venetian Macao will be housed in Cotai Expo Hall F, boasting 5,000 square metres of labyrinthine floor space. With eight metre-high ceilings throughout, the space will be transformed by teamLab into an extremely complex, three-dimensional world across varying elevations, featuring immersive and compelling artworks.

teamLab believes that everything exists as part of a continuity. However, people have difficulty recognising this because they perceive each existence as separate and independent. teamLab SuperNature aims to make the boundaries between the body and the artwork ambiguous, and transform the relationships between oneself, others, and the world into something continuous.

teamLab SuperNature will also include new, unprecedented, and immersive ‘Future Park’ and ‘Athletics Forest’ areas. Future Park is an educational project and amusement park based on the concept of collaborative creation, or co-creation. Meanwhile Athletics Forest is a creative athletic space that helps train spatial awareness. It develops the body as well as the brain, based on the concept of understanding the three-dimensionality of the world through the body.

Currently under construction, teamLab SuperNature has announced some of the artworks visitors can expect to see ahead of the opening, with further installations to be announced.

Teaser: https://youtu.be/sutSERzs_VM

teamLab SuperNature official website: macao.teamlab.art

The Venetian Macao’s teamLab SuperNature website: https://en.sandsresortsmacao.com/macau-shows/teamlab.html

teamLab SuperNature – Ticketing Information

Opening date: Official opening February 2020

Location: Cotai Expo Hall F, The Venetian Macao

Opening hours: 10 a.m.–10 p.m. daily (last entry 9:15 p.m.)

Preview period: 10 a.m.–8 p.m. daily (last entry 7:15 p.m.)

Closes every second and fourth Tuesday of each month

Blackout dates apply

Admission: MOP/HKD238 – Adults (13 and over)

MOP/HKD168 – Children (3 to 12, under 3 free entry)

Hotel Package: Hotel accommodation packages including two teamLab SuperNature admission tickets, accommodation at The Venetian Macao, The Parisian Macao, Conrad Macao, Cotai Central, Sheraton Grand Macao Hotel, Cotai Central, The St. Regis Macao, Cotai Central or Four Seasons Hotel Macao, and daily breakfast or lunch are available from MOP/HK$1,350 (subject to 5% government tax and 10% service charge).

Package can be booked at

https://en.sandsresortsmacao.com/macau-offers/teamlab-hotel-package.html

Ferry Package: Add MOP/HKD 120 to ticket price for a round-trip Cotai Water Jet ferry ticket between Hong Kong and Macao

Tickets: Cotai Ticketing

Online: cotaiticketing.com

Box offices: The Parisian Macao – Main Lobby Box Office (Level 1) The Venetian Macao – West Lobby and Main Lobby Box Offices Four Seasons Hotel Macao – The Plaza™ Macao Box Office Sands ® Macao – Level 1 Box Office Sands ® Cotai Central – Sheraton Main Lobby and Holiday Inn Main Lobby Box Offices

Hotline: Macao: +853 2882 8818 Hong Kong: +852 6333 6660 Mainland China toll-free: 4001 206 618



