UNIGLOBE Travel South Asia grows to 60 locations with addition of new agency in Hyderabad

UNIGLOBE Focus Travel & Tours is the newest member of UNIGLOBE Travel South Asia.

Located in Hyderabad, the state capital of Telengana in southern India, UNIGLOBE Focus Travel & Tours has been in business since 2002. The agency offers a broad range of services including corporate and group travel management, visa services, and a network of personal travel managers serving clients across India.

“UNIGLOBE shares our company philosophy and helps us to bring more savings and choice to our clients through global fare technology and preferred group pricing,” says UNIGLOBE Focus Travel & Tours CEO Venkatesh Muthigi. “As well, I have known Regional President Ritika Modi and the leadership at UNIGLOBE for many years. They are highly trusted and knowledgeable in India markets and business travel trends.”

UNIGLOBE Travel South Asia now has offices in 29 cities in India. With the addition of UNIGLOBE Focus Tours and Travels, the region now has four locations serving clients in Hyderabad.

Says UNIGLOBE Travel International founder and Chief Executive U. Gary Charlwood, “All of us at UNIGLOBE congratulate Ritika and her team on reaching the 60 location milestone. It is our pleasure to welcome Venkatesh and his team to our global family.”

Working globally to serve clients locally across more than 60 countries, UNIGLOBE Travel leverages current technologies and preferred supplier pricing to save clients time and money on business and vacation travel planning. Since 1981, corporate and leisure travelers have depended on the UNIGLOBE Travel brand to deliver services that go beyond expectations. UNIGLOBE Travel was founded by U. Gary Charlwood, CEO and has its world headquarters in Vancouver, B.C., Canada. The annual system-wide sales volume is $5.0+ billion.

