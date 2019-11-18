Jamaica Tourism Minister Bartlett mourns passing of Alfred Hoilett

Jamaica Tourism Minister Hon. Edmund Bartlett has expressed condolences on the passing of Destination Assurance Council Deputy Chair, Alfred Hoilett.

“It is with great sadness that I learnt today of the passing of Mr. Alfred Hoilett, whose contribution to the tourism, security and transportation industries has been invaluable,” Bartlett said.

“Jamaica has suffered a great loss, as a result of his untimely death. He was a good man, and we all will miss him. On behalf of my Ministry and our Agencies, I offer condolences to his wife Dorothy, his sons, grandchildren, other members of his family; his friends; and colleagues,” he added.

Hoilett, who was 63, served as the Deputy Chair of the St Ann and St Mary Destination Association Council (DAC) of the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo) since 2017.

In this capacity, he provided governance and administration as well as influenced, motivated and enabled partners to ensure that quality standards were met and maintained in the destination. Through the Council, he was also able to help identify the needs of the tourism industry and monitor the progress of developmental efforts in resort areas in Jamaica.

“The industry, especially our stakeholders in Ocho Rios, is a little less powerful because of the loss of such a great man. We want to memorialize his contribution by continuing his legacy,” said Antoinette Bernard, Chairman of the St Ann and St Mary DAC.

Hoilett was also the secretary of the Jamaica Union of Travellers Association (JUTA) for a number of years.

Those who knew him best, described him as being outgoing, helpful and very dedicated to community development. Over the years, he has served his country as an educator, law enforcement officer, as well as tour operator and owner of Full Moon Tours.