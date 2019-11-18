Travelport names new chief money man

As the new Chief Financial Officer, Nick Bray will play a fundamental role in the execution of Travelport’s strategy, focused on a strong business partnership approach and process excellence across the finance organization.

Technology company Travelport announced today Nick Bray as its new Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Bray will be based in Travelport’s global headquarters in Langley, Berkshire, UK.

Most recently, Nick was CFO of Sophos, a role he held for nine years. Nick has spent over 25 years in the technology sector and has a track record of significantly increasing company value by accelerating growth.

Nick has a 1st class bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Aston University, UK, and is a qualified chartered accountant having trained with PWC. Nick is currently a non-executive director of De La Rue plc.