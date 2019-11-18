Munich Airport opens its annual Christmas and Winter Market

Munich Airport is now hosting its Christmas and Winter Market in Europe’s largest covered outdoor space – the Munich Airport Center Forum – for the 21st time. From now until December 29, 2019, the Christmas and Winter Market will be open daily from 11 am until 9 pm. The more than 40 stands are offering handicrafts, jewelry, toys and such traditional treats as Dampfnudeln and Flammkuchen. Passengers and airport visitors will find an oasis of calm amid the hustle and bustle of the airport, where they can warm up over a glass of mulled wine and enjoy a cozy Christmas shopping experience.

The highlight of the Christmas and Winter Market, the 625 square meter ice rink, is a delight for skaters of all ages. Every Thursday, from 6 pm until closing, it’s Ice Disco time, with a DJ on hand to spin discs and get the skaters moving to the latest hits. Live musical entertainment will be provided from Tuesdays to Sundays starting at 6 pm. For the youngest visitors, every Wednesday as of November 20 will be Kids’ Day, featuring plenty of fun activities. On December 6, Munich Airport will welcome a very special guest when St. Nicholas himself drops by to hand out sweet surprises to the children. And for the very youngest who can hardly wait for Christmas Eve, the Christ Child will make an early appearance at the Christmas and Winter Market on December 21. Stands offering seasonal treats, beverages and other culinary specialties will be open daily until 9 pm and on Fridays and Saturdays until 10 pm.