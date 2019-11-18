Brand USA and United Airlines sign deal to promote US travel

Brand USA, the destination marketing organization for the United States, and United Airlines announced a multi-year, global sponsorship agreement to promote international travel across the United States.

The agreement makes United Airlines an official Global Airline Sponsor of Brand USA and the exclusive airline sponsor of Brand USA’s next IMAX film, “Into America’s Wild”, which premieres in February 2020. The film takes international audiences on a journey across the United States through its scenic byways, ancient homelands, little known trails, and hidden gems that form the country’s natural tapestry. “Into America’s Wild” features the country’s greatest outdoor experiences from kayaking Oregon’s stunning coast, to traversing majestic canyons in the Southwest, exploring the wilds of Alaska, walking the Appalachian Trail and more.

“Our sponsorship with United Airlines grew out of our mutual passion for sharing America’s treasures with the international travel community. Together, we are determined to find creative solutions that impact global travel to the United States,” said Christopher Thompson, president and CEO of Brand USA. “Travel decisions are increasingly influenced by entertaining content and compelling stories. With no shortage of narratives, Brand USA and United Airlines have the right resources and marketing innovation to elevate the position of the U.S. in the worldwide travel sector.”

“At United Airlines we continue to grow our industry leading international network by adding more international capacity than any other U.S. carrier in 2019,” said Mark Krolick, United’s vice president of Marketing. “We look forward to collaborating with Brand USA to showcase the United States to travelers around the world.”