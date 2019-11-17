Voyageur Aviation Corp., a subsidiary of Chorus Aviation Inc. (‘Chorus’) (TSX: CHR), and Segers Aviation SA, a Segers Group company, are delighted to announce the establishment of a regional aircraft parts depot in Dubai, UAE. This exciting new partnership includes a spare parts distribution agreement that will leverage Segers’ experienced logistics and sales expertise to sell Voyageur-owned spare parts to operators in the region and beyond.

Under this agreement, Voyageur will be providing a pool of Dash 8-400, CRJ, and Dash 8 Classic spare parts to Segers for sale or exchange. Segers’ UAE office has expertise in marketing its own inventory and MRO services to operators in the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The two organizations have a long history of successful cooperation and partnership with Voyageur having sent Dash 8 propeller components to Segers’ UK MRO, Proptech Aero Ltd for many years.

“We are extremely pleased with the establishment of a regional parts depot in Dubai, which aligns with our vision to deliver regional aviation to the world,” said Joe Randell, President and Chief Executive Officer, Chorus. “Voyageur’s Avparts division has been on a steady growth path since its inception and is an important part of our ability to provide a full suite of regional aviation support services.”

Larry Bayliss, Vice President, Avparts at Voyageur said, “We have long recognized the need to position spare parts close to our customers and to offer commercial support within the time zone. Our longstanding relationship with Segers combined with their proven logistics and sales capability make them an ideal partner.”

Peter Clift, Segers Managing Director added, “Our Dubai location, with its many strategic benefits and excellent logistics connectivity, has played a significant role in our success over many years and we look forward to working with Voyageur on this fantastic opportunity. Voyageur’s access to, and skill in managing, aircraft spare parts gives us great confidence that we will have the right spare parts available at the right prices to support customers in the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Europe. We look forward to working with operators to meet their requirements and to discuss longer term support opportunities.”