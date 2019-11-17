Angola Tourism has big plans with African Tourism Board
It was all smiles when African Tourism Board (ATB) Chairperson met with representatives from the Angolan Ministry of Tourism, Angolan Tourism Board, and the President of Angolan Woman in Business & Tourism prior to the official launch of AWIBT.
Both the Ministry of Tourism and the Angolan Tourism Board have agreed to work closely with ATB, as the Chair Mr. Chuthbert Ncube took time to congratulate the Angolan Women in Business & Tourism Cooperative as they were registered as an Affiliate Member and its President Angelina was appointed as the Ambassador for Angola Martha Diamantino, this will see a more direct and effective approach in branding, Marketing, and promoting Angola as a Tourist destination.
ATB has been invited as a strategical partner for the event.
Bilateral discussions and engagements were agreed upon by both parties to work together in effecting the sustainable socio-economic development projects and programs in the Region.
Angola’s goal to shift and diversify the economy to give tourism an important role as a key job creator for its more than 30 million people, and to put Angola on the global map through tourism activities.
African Tourism Board Chairperson Cuthbert Ncube spoke emotionally on the African Communities Development through Sustainable Tourism Actions and Projects. The Pre-Launch of Angola Women in Business & Tourism Cooperatives was graced by the presence of Dr. Angela Braganca from the Ministry of State Secretary of Culture and Tourism and the special envoy from the Department of National Da Cultura Dr Euclides Da Lamba and the Chief Executive Officer of Angola Tourism Board Dr Simao Pedro.
Currently, the country is dependent on mining and oil and seen as closed for travelers. This may now change.
Angola has the potential to be one of Africa’s dazzling highlights. Lurking within its wild borders lies the continent’s second-largest waterfall, scattered remnants of Portuguese colonial history, a handful of emerging national parks, beaches galore and a diverse and unbelievably stoic cross-section of people.
The sooner the government tackles the country’s political issues, the quicker it can emerge from its protracted slumber and show the world what’s it’s been missing.
ATB Chair Cuthbert pointed this out in his powerful speech and focused on the important role women play in this process.
More information on African Tourism Board: www.africantourismboard.com