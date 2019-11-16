An American Tourist in Paris Tonight: Spooky

In trying to get from his downtown Paris AIRBNB to Champs-Élysées turned out to be an impossible task for American Tourist and eTN staff Dmytro Makarov. The subway went through all nine downtown stops before letting passengers out on the outskirts of Paris. Getting back to the Airbnb turned out to be a similar challenge and ended for Dmytro to be in the middle of two rival protests: The Yellow Shirt on year anniversary and another neighborhood protest in his Palestinian neighborhood against Israel.

This weekend was a different type of holiday experience for tourists visiting the French Capital today.

Amazingly according to Dmytro many locals enjoyed their regular talk and meetings in neighborhood coffee shops and bars while others decided to be part of a scary crowd of protestors.

It was a “spooky” experience when watching it from a cafe close to the AIRBNB, said Dmytro.

On the Place d’Italie in southern Paris, demonstrators, many clad in black and hiding their faces, set bins on fire and hurled projectiles at riot police while building barricades.