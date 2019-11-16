Mexican Caribbean ramps up UK tourism presence

Mexican Caribbean travel leaders including Quintana Roo Tourism Board director Dario Flota Ocampo, Secretary of Tourism Marisol Vanegas Perez, and state representatives concluded a successful appearance last week at London’s World Travel Market, focused on the region’s top European market.

On the last day of the market, Vanegas Perez held a meeting at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), responsible for protecting and promoting British interests around the world, to discuss tourist health, security, and travel recommendations for international travelers. The ministry also recognized the Quintana Roo Tourism Board’s attention to issues of interest such as the repatriation of tourists affected by the Thomas Cook collapse and agreed to open more direct lines of communication.

“We shared a wealth of information on actions carried out in Quintana Roo for the strengthening of security, including the first-year results of the Guest Assist app in conjunction with the tourism board, which has proven to benefit British tourists by protecting and promoting the safety of British visitors in all our tourist destinations of the region,” said Vanegas Perez.

From November 4 to 6, Quintana Roo met with tour operators including Logitravel, travel agents, and Expedia, in addition to media from United Kingdom, Mexico and Russia. This is the first year the Mexican Caribbean had its own pavilion at World Travel Market featuring all the destinations.

“British Airways, which currently offers four weekly flights to Cancun, announced two additional seasonal flights for summer 2020, meaning that the summer will boast nearly daily flights from London to Cancun,” said Dario Flota Ocampo, director of Quintana Roo Tourism Board. “We’re also waiting on operators to announce a new charter flight that will satisfy demand for travel to our state.”

On November 5, Vanegas Perez attended the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Summit of Ministers, and together with Flota Ocampo, held a meeting with Adolfo Favieres, ambassador of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC). Vanegas Perez and Flota Ocampo also attended the WTTC Annual Reception.

The United Kingdom is the Mexican Caribbean’s principal strategic European market, with an average stay of more than nine days. In 2018, Quintana Roo received more than 450,000 British tourists, a 5 percent growth from 2017.