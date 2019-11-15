Top Singapore Travel Company in Seychelles for a familiarization visit

The successful visit organized through the Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) with the support of various local partners, followed a sales visit earlier this year by the Mrs. Amia Jovanovic-Desir, the Director for India, Australia and South East Asia in Singapore.

Ms Crystal Sims, the CEO of the international Travel Agency Albatross World, made a special effort to see the Seychelles on a familiarization for ten days by the end of October 2019. This trip was the prime opportunity for her to also experience the products and services.

During her working visit to Seychelles, Ms. Sim had the opportunity to have an overview of the destination through the diverse attractions available on islands of Mahé, Praslin and La Digue, which are the most frequented island- including the pristine beaches and the Vallée de Mai.

As part of her explorations of the islands and tourist attractions, Ms. Sims also had the chance to stay at the Four Seasons Resorts on Desroches Island and Hilton Seychelles, LaBriz Resort and SPA on Silhouette.

Several meetings with core tourism stakeholders including key Destination Management Companies (DMC) in Seychelles, through which the representatives presented their products and services providing the Singapore professional with a clearer idea of what holidaymakers would expect while in Seychelles.

Ms. Sims also met with the Minister for Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine, Mr Didier Dogley, Mrs. Sherin Francis, STB’s Chief Executive and her Team during which discussions were centered towards the strategic approach of how to tap into the Singaporean market. Throughout the debates all partners agreed that further collaborations with the tourism trade partners on both end need to be encouraged.

Ms. Sims mentioned that her perception of Seychelles has surpassed her expectation. She added that she was impressed to see the natural beauty of the islands and the strong commitment of the Seychellois people including its government to preserve the environment.

“The world will love travelers who roam beautiful places with ease, and one corner of the globe not yet fully appreciated is the Seychelles. We will become better people if we know the Seychelles, truly another world,” said Ms. Sims

Speaking of the visit from the Singaporean partner, Mrs. Amia Jovanovic-Desir mentioned that she is pleased to see that the continuous efforts done by STB to meet with international partners being rewarded.

“As a prime collaborator to several international partners, such collaborations add to our marketing strategy and what we are currently doing to further position on the market. FAM trips are one of the most cost effective marketing activities for the destination to engage more agents to boost their knowledge on the Seychelles and its products and to push more interest to be converted into sales, added Amia Jovanovic- Desir.

Mrs. Jovanovic- Desir expressed STB’s sincere appreciation to all the partners who have supported in making this FAM trip a success, she extended special thank you to the Four Seasons Resort at Desroches, Hilton Seychelles Northolme Resort and SPA, Hilton Seychelles Labriz Resort and SPA, Double Tree by Hilton Seychelles, Le Meridien Fisherman’s Cove and Patatran Hotel.

