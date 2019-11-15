Etihad Airways re-launched its guest loyalty program

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, has re-launched its loyalty program, Etihad Guest. The redesigned and upgraded reward scheme now offers its members significantly enhanced benefits. There are currently more than 6.5 million Etihad Guest members worldwide.

Robin Kamark, Chief Commercial Officer, Etihad Aviation Group said: “We are very proud of the Etihad Guest program and through its well-timed re-launch are striving to deliver new and more innovative ways of rewarding the loyalty of our millions of guests worldwide, by removing restrictions wherever possible, and by providing a wider range of superior benefits and products, delivered to them with the style and professionalism they have come to expect from Etihad Guest.”

“We will continue to engage with our members, whether existing or new, on an even greater personal level moving forward, so Etihad Guest can evolve based on the needs of our customers, and also to cater to developing global travel trends.”

Guests with Gold and above tier status will be offered a complimentary one-way chauffeur service to or from Abu Dhabi International Airport, when travelling in Business and First class on miles redemption tickets.

In a further planned enhancement to the program, Etihad Guest Miles will no longer expire and will remain valid as long as one eligible transaction is made every 18 months. Discounts for purchasing Wi-Fi and seat selection will be available exclusively for members and they can pay for Wi-Fi with miles.

The program’s top tier Platinum members will now benefit from a dedicated contact number for premium guest service agents who are available to assist.