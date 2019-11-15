How to dive back into education when you have a career traveling

When your career takes you from destination to destination, it can be hard to work on your own skills. Downtime is spent trying to relax and recuperate in new and unfamiliar environments, or to prep for the next day of work. There’s a reason why many people whose job involves travel around the country or the world don’t find much time to explore their destinations.

Thankfully, there are plenty of opportunities to help you work, travel, and learn. Earning a degree while on the go can seem like a pipe dream, but you can easily acquire a top degree while traveling because the degree was designed to work around daily routines. All you have to do is find the best one for you and your needs.

Find the Right Degree

The right degree needs to be online, from a top university, can be completed on a part-time basis and must have been made to help you achieve specific goals. With this in mind you can be a Canadian working on the go and still obtain a Doctorate in business administration from a top UK university without any special visa or studying requirements. The time difference doesn’t factor in as much as you would think, because the digital resources can be completed on your time. For those who have a dream of becoming an executive in the future, there is no better choice.

How to Complete a Degree When Your Job Has You Traveling

Travel is deceptively exhausting, and no one but a traveling professional can truly understand that. That’s why you need to use all the tips and tricks in your arsenal to work in time to study, complete projects, and learn while fulfilling your job’s description. Consider the below;

1. Use Your Commute Time

Your commute is the best time to learn, and with just a few tricks, you can quickly make any drive, plane, or train ride into a powerful learning experience. By using text to speech software, you can often turn any text or article into an audio experience that is easier to consume on the go, for example, and the same applies to any lecture notes or podcasts you may need to listen to.

2. Be Smart When Making Notes

Making notes can either be a waste of time or very useful for your degree and career. Taking better notes means using these tips, and remembering to write a summary at the end that you can use later on means you can easily revise later on. The best notes can help you with any assignments and studying.

3. Don’t Work Where You Sleep

In order to achieve deep sleep, you are going to want to refrain from working in any capacity where you sleep. This could be your home or a hotel room depending on where and how you travel for work. Either way, leave work for a café, your home office, a library or anywhere else, so you can relax and recover at home properly.

4. Stay Healthy

Eat well, sleep well, and try to exercise. A healthy body is capable of more throughout the day without burning out, and you’re going to need that boost to tackle a degree on top of your career and travel.