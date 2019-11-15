Bishop Roan S. Faulkner re-emphasizes the importance of Christian leadership development

Bishop Roan S. Faulkner recently called on religious organizations to remain committed to the continuous development of Christian leaders.

As the Bible shows, Jesus handpicked twelve disciples and mentored them to become apostles. He proceeded to dispatch the group on a sanctified mission. On the other hand, Paul and Timothy were mentors to many disciples. For this reason, they helped develop new leaders for the church. This practice clearly played a key role in the growth of the church.

More recently, the importance of leaders and leadership development has come into direct focus. Bishop Faulkner and his wife, Esther, work tirelessly to mentor future leaders. The couple believes that leaders should adopt a Christian style of leadership not in terms of dictatorship but of service.

Healthy leadership plays an integral role when it comes to the proper functioning of the church. Christian history is full of examples of visionary leadership that inspires Bishop Faulkner. Some leaders nurtured the Christian community during difficult times.

Bishop Faulkner recently told a gathering of priests, pastors, and bishops that many men and women still demonstrate effective leadership in today’s church.

Great Christian leadership in Baltimore

The bishop noted that the consensus to develop distinguished apostles already exists in today’s church. However, some sections of the religious community do not understand the correct approach.

He stressed that the authority is a privileged preserve of Christ and not individuals. The Lord calls on Christians to make disciples of all nations based on that capacity. As such, it does not depend on the experience or theological capacity of the leader.

For this reason, Bishop Roan S. Faulkner always emphasizes that religious leadership is not about exercising authority. On the contrary, it is about committing to perform God’s work as a servant under the absolute Lordship of Christ and responding to his call with gratitude and obedience.

The Bible clarifies that the process of anointing leaders entails the baptism of new believers and teaching them obedience. Bishop Faulkner handles the leadership role in Baltimore according to the doctrine of Christ and his holy Kingdom. Although these two specific activities may not exhaustively cover the mandate, they serve a vital role in the journey of discipleship.

Leadership involves exercising these and other responsibilities that form part of Christ’s intrinsic mission. Bishop Faulkner emphasizes that anointed disciples should ensure leadership exerts a healthy influence and not abusive authority.

The idea that today’s church needs to recover from leadership points to leaders who embody Christian-style leadership. Good leaders adopt an attitude that is neither abusive nor dominant. It should be guided by service at all times.

Responding to the calling

In his teachings, Bishop Roan S. Faulkner stresses that Christian apostleship equates to servant leadership. The concept of servant leadership was not formulated by theological philosophers. Conversely, this is one of the practices that Jesus brought to the ministry.

The lord and savior taught and demonstrated, with great skill, an inspirational type of leadership. He demonstrated the meaning of leading while serving and vice-versa. In seeking to follow the example that Jesus demonstrated, Bishop Faulkner believes it becomes easier to become great leaders and have a positive impact on the life and faith of congregants.

In doing so, ministers will follow a path of integrity, honor, and service. In the Kingdom of God, this lifestyle translates to a life of leadership. If disciples view leadership as an anointed service that exerts a healthy influence on congregants at all levels, then leadership is for all believers.