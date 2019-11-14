9 out of 10 business travelers have no control over trip cancellations

According to an independent research, the vast majority of business trip cancellations escape business travelers’ control. Travelers mainly abort their trips because their appointments have been rescheduled (42%). Meeting cancellations (13%), weather issues (11%), safety concerns (9%), and flight cancellations or delays (9%) are other external causes. Personal issues only account for 14% of cancellations.

Interestingly, the survey found that 88% of trips canceled were rescheduled for a later time, 38% of which, are typically rescheduled immediately after the first trip was canceled.

The research also shows that 68% of travelers don’t cancel all trip segments at the same time. 45% cancel flights before hotels and 22% start first with accommodation and then cancel the air segments.

Cancellation policies and possible fees

When it comes to cancellation policies and possible fees, the survey uncovers that 85% of travelers would prefer to know the fees before starting to cancel the trip or during the cancellation process.

In fact, clarity (37%) and findability (20%) of cancellation policies and fees are the main concerns for business travelers. When asked what aspects they would mainly want to improve in the cancellation process, these two factors rank top, along with reducing the time it takes to confirm everything is canceled (22%), reducing the steps needed to take to cancel a trip (10%), and having a quick way to cancel from their mobile device (10%).