No tsunami threat to Hawaii after major Molucca Sea earthquake
Powerful Magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck at Northern Molucca Sea (Indonesia) on Thursday, 14 November 2019. No tsunami warning for Hawaii was issued after the earthquake.
Preliminary Report:
Magnitude 7.1
Date-Time • 14 Nov 2019 16:17:42 UTC
• 15 Nov 2019 01:17:42 near epicenter
Location 1.589N 126.416E
Depth 45 km
Distances • 139.3 km (86.3 mi) NW of Ternate, Indonesia
• 158.2 km (98.1 mi) NW of Sofifi, Indonesia
• 170.3 km (105.6 mi) E of Tondano, Indonesia
• 174.8 km (108.4 mi) E of Manado, Indonesia
• 177.9 km (110.3 mi) W of Tobelo, Indonesia
Location Uncertainty Horizontal: 6.1 km; Vertical 4.9 km
Parameters Nph = 170; Dmin = 138.9 km; Rmss = 0.97 seconds; Gp = 20°
