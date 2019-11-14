No tsunami threat to Hawaii after major Molucca Sea earthquake

Powerful Magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck at Northern Molucca Sea (Indonesia) on Thursday, 14 November 2019. No tsunami warning for Hawaii was issued after the earthquake.

Preliminary Report:

Magnitude 7.1

Date-Time • 14 Nov 2019 16:17:42 UTC

• 15 Nov 2019 01:17:42 near epicenter

Location 1.589N 126.416E

Depth 45 km

Distances • 139.3 km (86.3 mi) NW of Ternate, Indonesia

• 158.2 km (98.1 mi) NW of Sofifi, Indonesia

• 170.3 km (105.6 mi) E of Tondano, Indonesia

• 174.8 km (108.4 mi) E of Manado, Indonesia

• 177.9 km (110.3 mi) W of Tobelo, Indonesia

Location Uncertainty Horizontal: 6.1 km; Vertical 4.9 km

Parameters Nph = 170; Dmin = 138.9 km; Rmss = 0.97 seconds; Gp = 20°