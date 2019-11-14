web analytics

No tsunami threat to Hawaii after major Molucca Sea earthquake

mm Chief Assignment EditorNovember 14, 2019 19:17
Powerful Magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck at Northern Molucca Sea (Indonesia) on Thursday, 14 November 2019. No tsunami warning for Hawaii was issued after the earthquake.

Preliminary Report:

Magnitude 7.1

Date-Time • 14 Nov 2019 16:17:42 UTC

• 15 Nov 2019 01:17:42 near epicenter

Location 1.589N 126.416E

Depth 45 km

Distances • 139.3 km (86.3 mi) NW of Ternate, Indonesia
• 158.2 km (98.1 mi) NW of Sofifi, Indonesia
• 170.3 km (105.6 mi) E of Tondano, Indonesia
• 174.8 km (108.4 mi) E of Manado, Indonesia
• 177.9 km (110.3 mi) W of Tobelo, Indonesia

Location Uncertainty Horizontal: 6.1 km; Vertical 4.9 km

Parameters Nph = 170; Dmin = 138.9 km; Rmss = 0.97 seconds; Gp = 20°

