Lufthansa and SWISS offer customers climate-neutral fuels

After successfully completing the test phase, the “Compensaid” platform developed by the Lufthansa Innovation Hub will become the Lufthansa Group‘s central compensation service. Lufthansa and SWISS customers can now find “Compensaid” directly in the airlines’ booking portals. This enables them to largely offset the unavoidable CO2 emissions from their flight with Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF). SAF is one of the most promising options for making the future of aviation climate-neutral.

“The promotion of sustainable alternative fuels is a central part of our climate strategy. We are one of the first airlines in the world to make it available to our customers as a compensation solution, thereby driving their development forward,” says Harry Hohmeister, Group Executive Board Member of Deutsche Lufthansa AG and Chief Commercial Officer Network Airlines. “Together with our customers, we are thus laying another important foundation stone for more sustainable aviation”.

Industry-wide use has so far failed because of the available quantity and high costs of this innovative fuel, as so far only a few refineries worldwide have been able to produce SAF certified and in sufficient quantities.

“Compensaid” makes SAF accessible to a broad audience for the first time

“We are overwhelmed by the positive reactions that ‘Compensaid’ has experienced in test operation,” says Gleb Tritus, Managing Director Lufthansa Innovation Hub. “We are delighted to have created a long-term offer for Lufthansa and SWISS customers after a very successful start-up phase. This is the first time that SAF and the still young technology behind it have been made known to a broad audience”.

It is the world’s first online platform of its kind that provides end customers with a transparent and rapidly effective way to offset their CO2 emissions when flying with the help of alternative fuels.

“Compensaid” works closely with partner myclimate

Two options are available to travellers for CO2 compensation via “Compensaid”: On the one hand, they can replace fossil aviation fuels one-to-one with SAF. The platform calculates the price difference between SAF and fossil kerosene. Customers only pay the surcharge for the innovative fuel. Lufthansa Group’s Fuel Management feeds the SAF into flight operations in Frankfurt within six months.

Alternatively, travellers can support reforestation projects through the Swiss foundation myclimate, which has been a partner of the Lufthansa Group for effective climate protection since 2007, and thus achieve positive long-term climate effects. With the “Compensaid” platform, customers have the choice of which approach they want to use to reduce CO2 emissions from their flight. It is also possible to combine both alternatives.

The Lufthansa Group has been committed to a sustainable and responsible corporate policy for decades and is strongly committed to limiting the environmental impact of its business activities to an unavoidable level. To this end, the Group invests continuously: Over the next ten years, the Lufthansa Group will receive a new, more fuel-efficient aircraft every two weeks on average.