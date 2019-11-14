Louvre Abu Dhabi celebrates its second-year anniversary with 2,000,000 visitors

Louvre Abu Dhabi celebrates its second-year anniversary this month on the heels of several major achievements for the institution and the launch of new programs, as well as a significant number of new artworks in the galleries.

Since its opening in 2017, Louvre Abu Dhabi has welcomed over two million visitors from around the world to enjoy the museum’s rich cross-cultural collection, eight ground-breaking international exhibitions and a range of cultural programmes for people of all ages and backgrounds.

The institution has further solidified its commitment to education, inaugurating the Children’s Museum in July 2019, welcoming over 60,000 student visits while offering training and job opportunities for Emiratis and the local community.

HE Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi said, “Two years ago, we launched this museum as a gift from Abu Dhabi to the world. Our vision was for a truly universal museum, a place that shines a light on our shared humanity through an incredible collection of artworks and artefacts from every corner of the globe.”

Manuel Rabaté, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi, added, “In just two years, Louvre Abu Dhabi has established its reputation as a space for cultural exchange, community engagement and progressive dialogue. We have realised some significant milestones during this time, from major acquisitions of artworks for the museum’s collection to outstanding special exhibitions that have garnered global attention.”