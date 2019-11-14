Amatterra Jamaica inks deal with Marriott International for first Marriott all-inclusive resort in Jamaica

The architects of Jamaica’s largest integrated tourism real estate development, the Keith and Paula Russell led Amaterra Jamaica Group, have entered into a hotel management operator agreement with award-winning global travel company, Marriott International.

The official signing took place this evening in Montego Bay, Jamaica in the presence of Jamaica’s Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett, Industry Minister, Audley Shaw, JAMPRO President Diane Edwards and Jampro Board Directors Delano Seiveright and Ian Levy.

Responding to consumers’ growing desire around the world for premium, worry-free vacations, Marriott International announced in August that it is launching an all-inclusive platform to serve this increasingly popular vacation segment. Based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, Marriott International’s portfolio currently encompasses more than 7,200 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 134 countries and territories.

The company plans to build its new platform by leveraging seven of its established full-service and luxury brands.

In partnering with Amaterra Jamaica Limited, Marriott will further expand its all-inclusive portfolio in popular, leisure destinations worldwide and bring the first Marriott Hotels branded all-inclusive property to Jamaica, providing its 137 million Marriott Bonvoy members with the opportunity to enjoy a new vacation option in the popular destination.

Amaterra’s 800-room flagship development will be located 25 miles east of Montego Bay airport on the island’s north coast and is set on two miles of white sand beach. Construction is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2020 and completed in 2022.

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett, noted that the development forms a key part of the, “Largest expansion of hotel room stock in Jamaica’s history representing the most powerful week in investment developments for the tourism industry, with the Marriot’s entry being a major step in the right direction.” Bartlett also listed an array of initiatives already bearing fruit in deepening linkages, broadening human capital development for tourism workers and spreading the benefits of tourism further afield.

Commenting on the partnership with Marriott International, Amaterra Group, Chairman Keith Russell noted, “The Amaterra Group is excited to welcome Marriott International as our Hotel Management Operator. The Marriott brand is internationally renowned and well respected and we couldn’t be happier to have them on board and be one of their first all-inclusive properties globally. This is a great step not only for Amaterra but also the Jamaican tourism industry and we look forward to partnering with Marriott’s other iconic brands as we go forward.”

Laurent de Kousemaeker, Chief Development Officer for Marriott International in the Caribbean and Latin America remarked, “We are thrilled to partner with Amaterra on this exciting project. Jamaica is a key destination for our new All-Inclusive brand extensions. We are pleased to start off with a flagship Marriott All-Inclusive resort project and confident that Amaterra has the vision to bring it to life on the island.”