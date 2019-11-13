De Havilland Canada arrives in UAE for Dubai Airshow

De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited (De Havilland Canada) today announced its participation in the upcoming Dubai Airshow in the United Arab Emirates. This will be the company’s first appearance at the Dubai Airshow since the Dash 8 aircraft program was acquired by Longview Aviation Capital, and re-launched as De Havilland Canada in June 2019. During the biennial event, De Havilland Canada will showcase a Jambojet Dash 8-400 aircraft.

De Havilland Canada Chief Operating Officer, Todd Young and Vice President Sales and Marketing, Philippe Poutissou will host media briefings on Monday, November 18 and Tuesday, November 19. The briefings will be held at 1 p.m. (local time) in the Media Center – Press Conference Room.

“We are excited to be at the 2019 Dubai Airshow as De Havilland Aircraft of Canada and to be exhibiting a Jambojet aircraft,” said Mr. Young. “Our Dash 8-400 aircraft is well aligned with the requirements of a wide variety of operators and has the capability to increase revenue and expand regional networks. We are very pleased to count Jambojet amongst our customers.

“We’re building on the market momentum of the launch of the 90-seat Dash 8-400 variant, the delivery of our 600th aircraft earlier this year, and the capture of our first firm order a few weeks ago as we continue to focus on the cost competitiveness of our aircraft across their lifespan and enhance our customer services and support,” added Mr. Young.

The Dash 8-400 aircraft offers customers jet-like performance with turboprop benefits. With more seats, jetlike speed, and more cargo capacity, airlines flying the Dash 8-400 aircraft are able to generate more revenue per day. These attributes, which translate into superior economics, are further enhanced through Expliseat’s ultra-light TiSeat E2 seats. Depending on the configuration, the seats reduce in-flight weight by 300 to 1,000 lbs. and offer up to 1 per cent in fuel savings, while preserving passenger comfort. The TiSeat E2 for the Dash 8-400 aircraft will be demonstrated in De Havilland Canada’s Chalet during the Airshow.