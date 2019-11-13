India Tourism Development Corp names new Chairman and Managing Director

The India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) announced the appointment of G Kamala Vardhana Rao, IAS officer 1990 Batch, Kerala Cadre, as the Chairman and Managing Director (C&MD) of ITDC.

Prior to assuming the office at ITDC, Rao was designated as the Principal Secretary, Government of Kerala. Rao also served as the Secretary of Kerala Tourism in the year 2014-15.

In a span of close to 3 decades, Rao has served multiple positions including Chairman of Indian Tobacco Board; Director of Fisheries Department; Director, Department of Tourism & Culture, Government of Andhra Pradesh; Managing Director of SC/ST Corporation in Andhra Pradesh; the Revenue Secretary of Kerala; and the District Collector, Kollam, Kerala

ITDC was incorporated in 1966 with a mandate to develop and expand tourism infrastructure in the country. The corporation has been moving ahead with consistent efforts on development, growth and world-class services and amenities to its guests.

Apart from running hotels, the ITDC has diversified into non-hotel sectors like ticketing, tours and travels, event management, duty-free shopping, publicity and printing consultancy, engineering consultancy, mounting sound and light shows, hospitality education, and skill development.