Centara opens first branded beachfront resort in Ao Nang, Krabi’s most popular tourism hotspot

Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, has celebrated the opening of Centara Ao Nang Beach Resort & Spa Krabi, a brand new upscale resort and the first branded beachfront property in Ao Nang, the popular tourism gateway in southern Thailand.

Nestled directly on the soft sands at the quieter end of Ao Nang Beach, just 40 minutes from Krabi International Airport and a short stroll from many local shops, bars and restaurants, this elegant resort offers uninterrupted views of the azure Andaman Sea. With a choice of accommodation for couples and families, outstanding amenities and delectable dining, this is the perfect setting for all types of beach break.

Centara Ao Nang Beach Resort & Spa Krabi comprises 179 bright and contemporary rooms and suites, ranging from a generous 39 square metres to an expansive to 81 square metres. Whichever option guests choose, they will be able to unwind in style with modern amenities, including Smart TVs and complimentary Wi-Fi. The Pool Access Rooms offer the opportunity to step straight into the resort’s tropical outdoor pool from your private terrace, and some rooms even feature private plunge pools. Meanwhile, fun-filled vacations can be enjoyed in the resort’s Family Residences, which come equipped with bunk beds, kitchenettes and more.

Sensational Thai and international cuisine can be savoured at the all-day restaurant, which features a dramatic glasshouse and an idyllic alfresco terrace, and the Beach Bar specialises in tasty tapas and wood-fired pizzas. The Pool Bar is a great spot for refreshing daytime drinks, and the Lobby Lounge is an easygoing space to sit back, relax and catch up on the day’s events.

Endless days can be spent strolling along the beach, soaking up the scenery and swimming in the lagoon-style pool. Children will be kept fully entertained at Camp Safari, the resort’s kids’ club, while parents can experience soothing treatments at SPA Cenvaree or work out at the well-equipped fitness centre. For meeting planners, a versatile 292-square metre meeting room and pre-function area provides an excellent backdrop for all types of event, including corporate retreats and one-of-a-kind weddings.

Alternatively, guests can head out and explore Krabi’s breath-taking scenery. This exotic southern province is home to many iconic attractions such as Railay Bay, the Phi Phi Islands and Maya Bay (aka “The Beach”).

Centara Ao Nang Beach Resort & Spa Krabi becomes Centara’s fourth property to open in this pristine region, following Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Krabi, Centara Anda Dhevi Resort & Spa Krabi, and Centra by Centara Phu Pano Resort Krabi.

“We are delighted to welcome guests to Centara Ao Nang Beach Resort & Spa Krabi, as we introduce a new era of international hospitality to this vibrant destination. With our stunning seafront location, choice of accommodation, exceptional amenities and warm Thai service, I am confident that this outstanding new resort will become a firm favourite among couples and families alike,” said Michael Gaarde-Nielsen, the resort’s General Manager.

Be among the first to stay at the new Centara Ao Nang Beach Resort & Spa Krabi! Under the special Introductory Offer, guests who book by 30th November 2019 and stay before 24th December 2019 will receive an amazing 30% discount on every room type. CLICK HERE to book!

The opening of Centara Ao Nang Beach Resort & Spa Krabi extends Centara’s leadership position in Thailand. The group now operates almost 40 hotels and resorts across the kingdom, with many more under development. Most recently, the 145-key Centara Sonrisa Residences & Suites Sriracha opened on Thailand’s Eastern Seaboard, the 22-villa Maikhao Dream Villa Resort & Spa Phuket has joined the Centara Boutique Collection, and the 142-key Maikhao Hotel Phuket is now managed by Centara. COSI Pattaya Naklua Beach will start welcoming guests in November 2019, follow by COSI Ao Nang Beach in Q3, 2020 and COSI Vientiane Nam Phu in Q4, 2020.

To discover Centara Ao Nang Beach Resort & Spa Krabi, please visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centara/cnk.

ABOUT CENTARA

Centara Hotels & Resorts is Thailand’s leading hotel operator. Its 76 properties span all major Thai destinations plus the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, China, Japan, Oman, Qatar, Cambodia, Turkey, Indonesia and the UAE. Centara’s portfolio comprises six brands -Centara Grand Hotels & Resorts, Centara Hotels & Resorts, Centara Boutique Collection, Centra by Centara, Centara Residences & Suites and COSI Hotels – ranging from 5-star city hotels and luxurious island retreats to family resorts and affordable lifestyle concepts supported by innovative technology. It also operates state-of-the-art convention centres and has its own award-winning spa brand, Cenvaree. Throughout the collection, Centara delivers and celebrates the hospitality and values Thailand is famous for including gracious service, exceptional food, pampering spas and the importance of families. Centara’s distinctive culture and diversity of formats allow it to serve and satisfy travellers of nearly every age and lifestyle.

Over the next five years Centara aims to double its size with additional properties in Thailand and new international markets, while spreading its footprint into new continents and market niches. As Centara continues to expand, a growing base of loyal customers will find the company’s unique style of hospitality in more locations. Centara’s global loyalty programme, Centara The1, reinforces their loyalty with rewards, privileges and special member pricing.

Find out more about Centara at www.CentaraHotelsResorts.com

