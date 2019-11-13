UK Foreign Office issues travel warning for Bolivia

The UK Foreign Office updated its Bolivia travel advice, after weeks of violent protests, to warn against all but essential travel to the entire country, saying the “political and security situation is very uncertain across Bolivia following the resignation of the president Evo Morales on 10 November … since the disputed elections in October”.

The advice to UK citizens who are currently in Bolivia is to contact their airline or travel company before leaving for the airport, to confirm that flights are set to take off, following disruption in recent weeks to both flights and access to airports, including El Alto in La Paz. Travellers are also urged to “avoid large crowds and public demonstrations, don’t attempt to cross blockades, and pay close attention to developments via local media and this travel advice”.

Some protests have resulted in violence in La Paz and other major towns, and the FCO warns that “further protests are likely to occur at short notice and may turn violent without warning”.

Inter-city buses have been attacked prompting the FCO to suggest travellers avoid inter-city roads where possible. Travellers should also be aware that road journeys and land border crossings are likely to take longer than planned, and land borders are subject to closure at short notice.

Travelers who have trips planned, and those already in the country, should check the cancellation cover in their insurance policies.

Of the 1,134,000 foreign arrivals in Bolivia in 2017, 40,106 were British, according to the FCO. Travel companies operating in the region are advising travelers both in the country and with trips planned to get in touch as soon as possible to discuss alternative options.