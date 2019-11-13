Etihad and Pakistan International Airlines re-launch codeshare partnership

Etihad Airways (Etihad), the national airline of the UAE, and the flag carrier of Pakistan, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), have relaunched their codeshare partnership to provide their customers with greater access to both airlines’ trunk routes between the UAE and Pakistan, and on Etihad services across its global network. The codeshare flights will be open for sale on 13 November 2019, for travel from 26 November 2019.

The partnership will see Etihad Airways place its ‘EY’ code on PIA services to and from Abu Dhabi to the Pakistani cities of Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar. PIA will place its ‘PK’ code on Etihad services from Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore to Abu Dhabi and vice versa, and also onwards from the UAE capital to Amsterdam, Bahrain, Colombo Chicago, Frankfurt, Los Angeles, Madrid, Moscow, Washington D.C., Zurich and subject to government approval, to Amman, Athens, Brisbane, Melbourne, Nairobi, Rome and Sydney.

Robin Kamark, Etihad Airways Chief Commercial Officer, said: “The UAE and Pakistan share strong historical, commercial and cultural links and this partnership with PIA, one of the oldest and most experienced airlines in Asia, is a natural progression for both carriers. It enables us to cater to the strong customer demand for both point-to-point business and VFR travel between the UAE and major cities in Pakistan, and to provide seamless travel options for the large Pakistani diaspora around the world, connecting through our hub in Abu Dhabi.”

Nausherwan Adil, Chief Commercial Officer of Pakistan International Airlines, said: “This is indeed a great opportunity for PIA to join hands with Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the emirate of Abu Dhabi, connecting Pakistan to UAE and around the globe, expanding reach to more destinations for the convenience of our valued passengers. The relationship between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates has always been a strong one and we feel proud to be working closely with our friends at Etihad Airways.”

Etihad Airways has been serving Pakistan since November 2004, and currently operates two daily flights from Abu Dhabi to Islamabad, 11 weekly flights to Lahore, and a daily service to Karachi.

PIA has been serving Abu Dhabi for more than three decades, and today flies seven weekly flights each from Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar.