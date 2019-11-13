Lufthansa Group: 13.3 million airline passengers in October 2019

In October 2019, the Lufthansa Group airlines welcomed around 13.3 million passengers. This shows an increase of 1.1 percent compared to the previous year’s month. The available seat kilometres were up 1.4 percent over the previous year, at the same time, sales increased by 2.7 percent. In addition as compared to October 2018, the seat load factor increased by 1.0 percentage points to 82.8 percent.

Cargo capacity increased by 1.7 percent year-on-year, while cargo sales decreased by 3.0 percent in revenue tonne-kilometre terms. As a result, the Cargo load factor showed a corresponding reduction, decreasing by 3.0 percentage points to 62.4 percent.

Network Airlines with around 9.8 million passengers

The Network Airlines including Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS and Austrian Airlines carried around 9.8 million passengers in October – 2.5 percent more than in the prior-year period. Compared to the previous year, the available seat kilome¬tres increased by 3.3 percent in October. The sales volume was up by 4.4 percent over the same period, with an increasing seat load factor by 0.9 percentage points to 82.8 percent.

Strongest passenger growth in Zurich and Vienna

In October, the strongest passenger growth of the network airlines was recorded at the Lufthansa hubs in Zurich and Vienna with 4.4 percent each. The number of passengers increased by 1.4 percent in Munich and decreased by 0.2 percent in Frankfurt. The offer in seat kilometres increased to varying degrees: in Munich by 9.6 percent, in Frankfurt by 2.1 percent, in Vienna by 0.5 percent and in Zurich by 0.2 percent.

Lufthansa German Airlines transported around 6.5 million passengers in October, a 1.6 percent increase compared to the same month last year. A 4.7 percent increase in seat kilometres corresponds to a 5.8 percent increase in sales. The seat load factor rose by 0.8 percentage points year-on-year to 82.2 percent.

Eurowings with around 3.6 million passengers

Eurowings (including Brussels Airlines) carried around 3.6 million passengers in October. Among this total, around 3.3 million passengers were on short-haul flights and around 260,000 flew on long-haul flights. This corresponds to a decrease of 2.3 percent on short-haul routes and a decrease of 6.5 percent on long-haul routes compared with the previous year. A 6.5 percent decline in supply in October was offset by a 4.8 percent decline in sales, resulting in a seat load factor of 82.9 per cent, which is 1.5 percentage points higher.

In October, the number of seat-kilometres offered on short-haul routes decreased by 3.6 per cent, while the number of seat-kilometres sold declined by 2.5 percent over the same period. As a result, the seat load factor on these flights was with 83.1 percent 0.9 percentage points higher than in October 2018. On long-haul flights, the seat load factor rose by 2.7 percentage points to 82.5 percent over the same period. The 12.6 per cent decrease in capacity was offset by a 9.6 percent decrease in sales.