Stay Cal Hospitality names luxury hotelier as new COO

Bringing 25 years of senior leadership experience with luxury hotel brands, such as Four Seasons and Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, Jimmy Palmer takes on his new role as chief operations officer for Stay Cal Hospitality.

Palmer’s expertise in opening and rebranding four- and five-star/diamond hotels throughout the world – including the United States, England, United Arab Emirates, South Africa and the Caribbean – will inform Stay Cal’s current transformation into a consumer-centric hospitality brand with distinctive hotels built for work and play.

Throughout his career, Palmer has engineered hotel operations and protocols that ensure service excellence as well as guest and team satisfaction, engagement and loyalty. His deep knowledge of all disciplines within a hotel enables him to provide a “big picture approach” to successful hotel management. His guiding philosophy is to create “best-in-class” service standards and operating procedures that produce a “culture of excellence” in which guests enjoy gracious, intuitive service beyond expectations.

He believes, “A hotel’s most valuable asset is its people. The building is just bricks and mortar, dedicated team members are the heart and soul that define the guest experience.”