Malta launches key focuses for 2020

As the end of the year approaches, Malta is looking towards what’s in store for 2020. The archipelago combined of Malta, Gozo and Comino will place huge emphasis on four key areas: gastronomy, sustainability, wellness and the launch of a new trail booklet. With an abundance of activities and over 300 days of beautiful sunny weather a year, Malta is firmly placing itself on the map as a must visit destination for 2020.

GASTRONOMY

Malta Launches Year of Gastronomy with a Specially Crafted Maltese Afternoon Tea in Collaboration with Corinthia Hotels

Malta’s archipelago has a burgeoning culinary scene that melts Italian, North African and Arab influences into one giant pot, which has quickly established its position as one of Europe’s leading culinary destinations. The island is bringing the gastronomy scene to the forefront of the travel conversation in 2020 and will mark the start of the year with the launch of the first Maltese Afternoon Tea in partnership with Corinthia Hotels.

The Maltese Afternoon Tea

Imagined in collaboration with Malta Tourism Authority, Corinthia Palace Hotel & Spa’s Executive Chef Stefan Hogan has brought to life the first-ever Maltese Afternoon Tea. The delicate savoury and sweet dishes highlight the unique flavours of the archipelago’s culinary scene. Diners can expect mouth-watering combinations of fig and fennel seed and orange blossom and cumin in a selection of tartlets, freshly prepared Ftira bread, scones, pastries and miniature cakes. Available to book and taste in Malta, Corinthia Palace Hotel & Spa, food lovers can revisit holiday memories and tastes of Malta back home in the UK. Already launched and available any time, the Maltese Afternoon Tea is €22.50 per person or €26.00 per person including a flute of Cassar de Maltes. Reservations: +356 2544 2501 or e-mail on [email protected]

The Mediterranean Culinary Academy

The Mediterranean Culinary Academy (MCA), based in Valletta, Malta, is one of the world’s leading food academies. The MCA is focused on giving its students the technical abilities to excel in any culinary role – whether they are home cooks or professionals, but the academy also hosts events for travellers looking to hone their culinary skills. Junior chef parties, adult pasta making, bake-off challenges and the art of the aperitif – there are a range of dedicated events and courses perfect for food loving visitors keen to return home with a bounty of new gastronomical skills. https://www.mcamalta.com/

Taste of Historical Malta

Heritage Malta is introducing a new concept to the archipelago. Drawing on the flavours of the island’s past, travellers have the opportunity to taste Maltese and Mediterranean history in an immersive and inspiring setting. A professional team of curators and chefs come together to recreate the paupers’ frugal snacks, the corsair’s celebratory dinner, the Grand Master’s wine list, the inquisitor’s lent dinner and the Merchant’s decadent dessert, bringing back these traditional flavours to the modern-day world. http://tastehistory.org/

The Gastro Trail

The Gastro Trail has inspired many travellers since its inception in 2018 and has now been included in a booklet that showcases all of Malta Tourism Authority’s themed trails. The food map details some of the island’s very best culinary experiences whether it be the best place to try the abundance of fresh seafood, sample traditional Maltese savoury pastries that are baked throughout the night, meet independent gourmet artisans or simply where to see local cheese being created and buy the freshest ingredients. With the creation of the trail booklet, travellers can now check out a wide selection of all types of amazing experiences the archipelago has to offer, from diving to architecture to soft adventure, always with the handy food map in tow for mealtimes. https://www.maltauk.com/gastronomytrail/

The islands are known for authentic Maltese stews, fields of artichokes, traditionally made goat’s cheese, and some of the world’s most scenic salt pans. The archipelago’s ingredients and home-produced products stay true to the island’s ancient traditions and yet young chefs, award-winning wineries and sleek seaside restaurants maintain Malta’s position as one of Europe’s up and coming cosmopolitan food scenes.

SUSTAINIBILITY

Sustainability at the Heart of Malta’s 2020 Initiatives

The Maltese archipelago, combined of Malta, Gozo and Comino, is placing sustainability at the core of its 2020 travel and tourism activities. Malta will introduce initiatives which extends the islands endeavors to go green.

The island is popular with travellers looking for a culture fix, year-round sunshine and fantastic festivals and through new collaborations, launches and events, the sustainability of Malta’s diverse tourism offering is being placed at the forefront of its 2020 plans.

Sunx

Malta’s Ministry of Tourism has collaborated with Strong Universal Network (Sunx) to be the host of Sunx’s Global Centre for Climate Friendly Tourism in Malta. Sunx works with the travel and tourism sector to help them transform policies to climate friendly travel in line with the Paris agreement.

The Sunx Ambitions Registry, launching in 2020 will welcome countries, cities, communities and companies to voluntarily file plans to be part of the Sunx Paris 1.5-degree Community. This community will be invited to attend an annual Q1 ‘Think Tank’ event in Malta to reflect, discuss and share opportunities and challenges the travel and tourism sector may encounter in the lead up to 2050. https://www.facebook.com/konradmizzi/videos/2326281697451171/

Electric Cars

Malta will install 130 additional electric car charging points in the next few months, doubling the number that are currently installed. The addition of extra charging points continues to build on Malta’s vision to promote a sustainable ethos by encouraging the inhabitants to use electric cars instead of petrol. https://news.transport.gov.mt/schemes-for-greener-vehicles/

Eco-Friendly Festivals

Malta has become synonymous with world-class summer music festivals. This year, Summerdaze reduced the festival’s waste by at least 70% and through the efforts of selling re-usable cups the event also raised more than €45,000 for the Marigold Foundation. The successful initiative will be repeated in 2020

www.summerdazemalta.com

Next year’s Earth Garden, taking place 30 May – 2 June, will also be hosted in collaboration with support of the Ministry of Sustainable Development and the Ministry for the Environment, Sustainable Development and Climate Change. The festival will encourage the use of re-usable cups, create zero landfill and energy saving whilst festival-goers enjoy top-class international music acts. www.earthgarden.com.mt

WELLNESS

Relax, Rewind and Rejuvenate on the Island of Malta

Over 300 days of sunshine, picturesque coastlines and turquoise waters, farm to table gastronomy and a host of incredible hotels, the archipelago of Malta has all the ingredients to create the ultimate wellness holiday. The islands are being placed firmly on the health and wellness map in 2020 as a new and upcoming rejuvenating escape which is just a short three-hour flight from the UK. The archipelago is increasing its wellness offering with several new initiatives set for 2020.

Malta Collaborates with Paola’s Body Barre

Following a successful barre retreat hosted on Gozo earlier this year, the island will welcome one of the UK’s leading fitness brands, Paola’s Body Barre, for a fitness and wellness break in May 2020. The London based barre class which has established a cult following of fitness lovers and celebs will bring the brand’s fitness technique to the wide skies and sun-drenched vistas of Malta. The five-day experience will offer a fitness escape teaching diverse disciplines to work on every single muscle of the body while enjoying the restorative qualities of the Mediterranean archipelago. Tickets will be available to purchase via https://www.paolasbodybarre.com/events

Corinthia Palace Hotel to launch new spa

2020 will also see the opening of the Corinthia Palace Hotel’s new spa. Since opening over 50 years ago, the hotel has become a quintessential part of Malta and the new Athenaeum Spa marks the final phase of a significant refurbishment of the property. The Athenaeum Spa has been created by world-renowned interior designers Goddard Littlefair, the team behind many leading spas and hotels worldwide. Inspired by the relaxed charm of the Mediterranean, its design evokes a sense of calm and serenity; it’s an oasis that’s flooded with natural light, ideal for relaxing in luxury. In partnership with leading skincare brand ESPA, the spa will offer luxury products, treatments and expertise, guided by a holistic philosophy to enhance both physical and emotional wellbeing.

Take to the sea to restore and heal

For those looking to relax and rewind with more action filled experiences, travellers can take to the seas to find out why Malta is known as Europe’s best diving destination. A new wellness trend set to take off in 2020 is about the restorative and healing properties of water and there is no better place to experience the trend in one of the most magnificent locations to experience a beautiful and calming underwater world. For beginners looking to gain their PADI certificate, Malta offers a range of diving courses which can be experienced during a week’s holiday. https://www.maltaqua.com/maqa/products/84/view

Malta Tourism Authority brings a slice of Mediterranean wellness to London

Back in London, the tourism authority will continue to spread the message of health and wellness as the destination sponsor of Life Lessons; a two-day festival that will present talks from leading wellness specialists, philosophers and authors. The festival will also offer live podcasts, spa treatments, fitness and meditation classes; aiming to provide guidance on sustainable living and ways to cope with stress. As well as hosting barre classes with Paola di Lanzo, the celebrity trainer who will lead May’s Barre retreat in Gozo, Malta will be giving out sustainable travel gifts and providing inspiration on the Archipelago’s rest and rejuvenation offerings. The two-day festival will be hosted at the Barbican Centre on 15- 16 February 2020.

Malta voted second best diving destination in the world

Malta has won second place in the ‘Destination of the Year’ category at the 2019 Diver Awards. Consistently named the best diving destination in Europe, Malta’s azure waters are renowned for their abundance of wildlife and incredible wrecks. In keeping with Malta’s wellness initiatives for 2020, learning to dive in Malta is a fantastic way to unwind and be immersed in the islands’ fascinating underwater world.

THE TRAIL BOOKLET

Putting Malta on the Map: Malta Tourism Authority Launches Trail Booklet

Malta is a truly diverse archipelago overflowing with historical relics, adrenaline-pumping sports, culinary traditions and bustling nightlife. Celebrating all the islands have to offer, the Malta Tourism Authority has launched its first comprehensive booklet of tourism trails to help travellers from all backgrounds get their island fix.

The booklet highlights the varied experiences up for grabs in the sunny archipelago, from family quad bike adventures in Gozo, sandy beaches ideal for sun-seekers in Mellieha Bay, to temples and burial sites to interest the biggest history-buff, and a contemporary nightlife scene to impress the biggest party-goers. The maps included within the booklet include:

The Gastronomy Trail – 300 days of sunshine a year and a constant supply of fresh seafood means visitors can enjoy world-class cuisine al-fresco throughout the year. With authentic bistros, sustainable restaurants and fine-dining options dotted across the archipelago, guests will get a taste of real Mediterranean fare.

The Family Trail – Malta is a family paradise, full to the brim with activities to keep little ones entertained and adults relaxed all day long. Younger children will love the planetarium at the Esplora Interactive Science Centre, while teens can play volleyball in the sand of Ramla Bay on Gozo.

Action and adventure – The craggy coastline and year-round sunshine has created an outdoor adventure playground for travellers. Harness-up and climb Malta’s famous Blue Grotto, learn the ropes as you sail between the islands, or hike the dramatic cliffs to discover Comino’s Blue Lagoon.

The Pilgrimage Trail – Believed to be the first country to be converted to Christianity, Malta is lucky to have retained a treasure-trove of religious sites, from quaint local churches and chapels, to the impressive Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, which dominates the skyline of Valletta.

Main attractions – For travellers looking to experience the highlights of Malta on their trip, the Main Attractions map provides a handy run-down of the islands’ best sightseeing experiences. Snap photos of the Grand Harbour from the vantage point of the Upper Barrakka Gardens or explore the ancient city walls of Cittadella in Gozo.

The Bar Trail – There are few things better than sipping a freshly-made cocktail in the evening sun. Visitors with a taste for tipple can explore the islands’ favourite watering holes and sip on local wine and ice-cold gin or mingle with the locals over a pint of beer.

The Film Trail – Hollywood producers have long had a fascination with Malta, and who can blame them? Travellers can get up close and personal with their favourite films and series, all within reach across the islands, as they explore the sets of Game of Thrones, Clash of the Titans and Gladiator.

The Dive Trail – Malta is a hotspot for divers and is consistently voted the second-best diving spot in the world. Clear blue waters and excellent visibility have created the ideal conditions to explore reefs and underground caverns, while Malta’s role in the Second World War can be viewed from a different lens, as divers discover historic wrecks across the archipelago.

About Malta

Malta is an archipelago in the central Mediterranean. Comprising three main islands – Malta, Comino and Gozo – Malta is known for its history, culture and temples dating back over 7,000 years. In addition to its fortresses, megalithic temples and burial chambers, Malta is blessed with nearly 3,000 hours of sunshine every year. Capital city Valletta was named European Capital of Culture 2018. Malta is part of the EU and 100% English speaking. The archipelago is famous for its diving, which attracts aficionados from around the world, whilst the nightlife and music festival scene attract a younger demographic of traveller. Malta is a short three and a quarter hour flight from the UK, with daily departures from all major airports across the country. www.maltauk.com