Centara strengthens management team with key Commercial and Development appointments

Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hospitality company, has further strengthened its executive management team with the recent appointments of two highly experienced hotel industry professionals.

Tabatha Ramsay, an Australian national with more than 30 years of experience in sales and marketing, has joined the company as Vice President Commercial, overseeing sales, revenue and distribution, while Raymond K. Tong, a native of Hong Kong with more than 25 years’ experience in hotel development and operations, has been appointed Chief Development Representative China and North Asia. Ms. Ramsay will report to Centara Deputy CEO Markland Blaiklock, while Mr. Tong will report to Centara Senior Vice President Business Development Andrew Langston.

“We’re delighted to welcome two executives with the breadth of experience Tabatha and Raymond bring to their respective new roles,” said Thirayuth Chirathivat, Chief Executive Officer, Centara Hotels & Resorts. “Tabatha is well-equipped to help lead Centara to the next level of commercial success, while Raymond’s appointment bolsters the company’s ambitious development plans for Greater China and North Asia.”

Prior to joining Centara, Ms. Ramsay held a number of management positions with leading hotel groups, including: Area Director, Sales & Marketing at Intercontinental Hotels Group; VP Sales at Minor Group’s Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas; VP Sales, Marketing & Revenue at Oakwood Worldwide; and, more recently, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer at Vinpearl Hospitality Ltd.

Before becoming CEO of Ambassy Hotel Advisors, Mr. Tong held a number of senior-level roles during a 20-year career with AccorHotels, during which he helped develop more than 180 hotels, resorts and serviced apartments throughout China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan as well as other Asia markets.

Centara is in the middle of an exciting phase of development and growth which is guided by the company’s vision to be the leading global hospitality group of Thai origin. The plan includes doubling company revenues through substantially increasing its portfolio of properties and global presence, and by leveraging technology and people to optimise profitability. These two executive appointments are a key part of that journey and help to ensure that Centara is well positioned to meet its ambitious objectives.

