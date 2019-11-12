Turkish Airlines: Record load factor in October 2019

Turkish Airlines, which has recently announced the passenger and cargo traffic results for October 2019, recorded 83.3% load factor in that month.

According to the October 2019 traffic results, total number of passengers carried increased by 1.9% to 6.6 million. Domestic load factor was 86.2% and international load factor was 82.9%.

International-to-international transfer passengers (transit passengers) increased by 8.0%, and international passengers excluding the international to international transit passengers increased by 9.7% compared to the same period of last year. The total number of international passengers increased by 8.8% in October compared to same month of last year, which is the highest growth since the beginning of the year.

In October, the national flag carrier realized double digit increases in number of passengers in Middle East and Far East by 11,5% and 11,4%, respectively.

In October, cargo/mail volume increased by 7.9%, compared to the same period of 2018. Main contributors to this growth in Cargo / mail volume are Europe with 10,9%, Far East with 10.2%, and North America with 4.6% increase.

According to the January-October 2019 Traffic Results:

During January-October 2019, the total number of passengers carried is around 63.1 million.

During January-October 2019, total load factor reached 81.6%. International load factor was recorded as 80.9%, while domestic load factor reached 86.4%.

International-to-international transfer passengers carried increased by 4.3%.

Cargo/mail carried during the first ten months of 2019 increased by 9.3% and reach to 1.3 million tons.