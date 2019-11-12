Lufthansa unveils the simplest frequent flyer program ever

The Lufthansa Group is simplifying its status program and offering its customers an even easier and more transparent collection system for achieving and maintaining Frequent Traveler, Senator and HON Circle levels. Loyalty towards Lufthansa Group airlines will be rewarded to a greater extent than ever before. In the future, the airlines will also be appointing their guests Frequent Traveler and Senator for life in recogni-tion of their long-standing loyalty. All changes to the status program will apply to flights from 1 January 2021 and onwards.

“We want to value the loyalty of our frequent flyers even more,” says Markus Binkert, CCO Hub Munich & Senior Vice President Marketing. “In the future, we will be offer-ing the most attractive and simplest frequent flyer program ever. Our loyalty program also reflects our new, modern understanding of premium travel.”

An overview of the main changes starting in 2021:

Points system replaces status miles

Today’s diversity of variously defined so-called miles will be significantly reduced. In addition to the award miles for their flight, guests will receive points instead of the current status and HON Circle miles. The amount of points that can be earned on a flight will only depend on two criteria: the travel class and whether the flight is continental or intercontinental.

Frequent flyer status for loyal customers

As before, points can be earned on all Star Alliance airlines, including status miles. In order to reach the frequent flyer level as a Frequent Traveller or Senator, a share of flights with Austrian Airlines, Lufthansa and SWISS or the Miles & More partner air-lines Brussels Airlines, Eurowings, Adria Airways, Air Dolomiti, Croatia Airlines, LOT Polish Airlines or Luxair will be required in future. This means that half of the required points must be flown with these airlines. As before, frequent flyers qualify to become HON Circle Members exclusively by flying with the above-mentioned airlines. Unlike in the past, it is also possible to collect points for qualifying as a HON Circle Member with Economy Class and Premium Economy Class flights.

Frequent traveller and senator for life

In the future, long-time frequent flyers will be appointed Frequent Traveller and Senator for life. The basis for this is the sum of all points collected on flights operated by Austrian Airlines, Lufthansa, SWISS and Miles & More airline partners. The lifetime Senator status also requires the guest to have been a Senator or HON Circle Member for ten calendar years.

Collection period and term

In the future, the status duration will be valid for at least one year up to a maximum of 26 months. The time period to collect the required points for all frequent flyer levels is one calendar year.

The Miles & More bonus program remains unchanged. Award miles are miles that can be earned in everyday life or on journeys for flights, rental cars, hotel stays and much more and then redeemed for non-cash awards or services.