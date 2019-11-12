What’s new in the Islands of the Bahamas for November

Grand Bahama Island has already rebounded from Hurricane Dorian with a handful of reopenings this month. Many of its hotels and attractions have reopened or plan to do so shortly, while cruise ships have resumed calling to the island and the airport plans to resume international service this month. The Islands Of The Bahamas are truly Open For Business and are ready to welcome visitors as we head into the holiday season.

GRAND BAHAMA ISLAND REOPENS

Hotel Openings – Many of Grand Bahama Island’s resorts reopened towards the end of October, including Grand Lucayan Lighthouse Pointe, Castaways Resort & Suites, Taino Beach Resort & Clubs, Paradise Cove, The Village Bahamia, Royal Islander Resort and Sunrise Resort &Marina. Pelican Bay Hotel, Ocean Reef Yacht Club & Resort and Bell Channel Inn are open to relief workers. While its marina, Teasers Beach Side Bar & Grill, Banana Hammocks Harbour Side Bar and the beachside pool reopened in October, Old Bahama Bay Resort is expected to reopen to guests in November.

International Airport – Grand Bahama International Airport has a tentative opening of mid-November while Bahamasair and Western Air have resumed domestic services out of temporary facilities.

Cruise Port – Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line’s Grand Celebration returned to regular scheduled sailings on September 27. Passengers have the option to add a free volunteer excursion to help on the ground or assemble family boxes onboard the ship. Carnival Cruise Line has also resumed sailings to Grand Bahama Island. Between the relaunch date and the end of the year, Carnival expects to host 39 calls in Freeport, bringing more than 100,000 visitors to the island.

OTHER NEWS

The Bahamas Awarded in Condé Nast Traveler’s 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards – The Islands Of The Bahamas placed tenth in Condé Nast Travelers’ 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards for the Top 10 Islands in The Caribbean & Atlantic. Despite the trying hurricane season, The Islands continue to be a leader in Caribbean travel.

United Airlines Adds Non-Stop Service between Denver and Nassau – United Airlines have added Saturday-only non-stop service from Denver to Nassau. The service begins March 7 and continues through August 15.

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line’s New Nassau Offering – Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line introduced its popular cruise and stay program to Nassau. Departing from the port of West Palm Beach, passengers can choose from a two or six night stay at participating resorts in Nassau, including SLS Baha Mar, The Melia Nassau Beach All-Inclusive or Comfort Suites Paradise Island. Over 250,000 stayover guests are expected to arrive to The Islands Of The Bahamas in the next year.

PROMOTIONS AND OFFERS

For a complete, up-to-date listing of deals and packages for The Bahamas, visit www.bahamas.com/deals-packages.

Warwick Paradise Island’s Fourth Night Free – Guests traveling through December 15 can earn a fourth night free when spending three nights at Warwick Paradise Island.

Pineapple Fields’ Special Offer – Stay in a one bedroom upstairs condo for three days or more from November 18 – December 15 and save 20% when booking by phone.

FESTIVALS AND EVENTS

Stay up-to-date with the latest events and happenings in The Bahamas: www.bahamas.com/events

The P1 AquaX Bahamas World Championship (November 8 – November 10) – Atlantis, Paradise Island will play host to professional watercraft competitors, representing 12 countries for the P1 AquaX Bahamas World Championship. Additional festivities will include a nearby Race Village with live music, local bands, food and activities for all ages. Tickets can be purchased at www.atlantisbahamas.com/p1-aquax.

Bahamas Hoopfest (November 27 – November 30) – In partnership with International Youth Education & Sports Foundation, the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation will be hosting the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Thanksgiving Classic in Nassau this year. This will be the first women’s basketball event of its kind to be hosted in The Bahamas. View fan packages here.

The Jonas Brothers at Atlantis (December 30) – GRAMMY-nominated band, the Jonas Brothers, will perform at Atlantis, Paradise Island on December 30, 2019. The performance is a part of the resort’s acclaimed entertainment series Atlantis LIVE. This will be the multiplatinum trio’s fifth time performing for Atlantis LIVE and 10 years since their last Atlantis performance. Tickets are available for purchase at jonasbrothersatlantis.com.

