Airbus brings ‘Future of Flight’ to Dubai Airshow 2019

At the Dubai Airshow, which runs from 17-21 November 2019, Airbus will showcase its wide range of innovative technologies, products and services from market leading commercial and military aircraft to helicopters and space systems.

The Dubai Airshow is an important platform for Airbus to highlight its best-in-class products and innovative services to customers. Airbus’ continued participation at the largest aviation event in the Middle East demonstrates its continuous commitment to enhancing the aerospace and aviation industries in the UAE and wider region.

Static & flying displays

On the static display, visitors will be able to get up close to Airbus’ range of commercial aircraft. This includes the A350-900, the cornerstone member of the A350 XWB Family, Salam Air’s A320neo, from the world’s most popular single-aisle aircraft family, as well as EGYPTAIR’s A220-300, the newest member of the Airbus single-aisle family. Airbus will also display an ACJ319 from K5 Aviation, highlighting the comfort and space on offer, and echoing the trend towards larger cabins in new-generation business jets. An ACJ319, operated by K5 Aviation on VVIP charters, will highlight the widest and tallest cabin of any business jet. Airbus corporate jets have a strong presence in the Middle East market with both the ACJ320 Family and VVIP widebodies.

In the customers’ display, Emirates Airline and Etihad Airways will showcase their A380s, giving the opportunity to tour the popular double-decker and see its award-winning products across all classes.

The daily flying display will include the A330-900, a variant of the Airbus A330neo, as well the A400M airlifter.

Airbus Helicopters will display Kuwait Police’s H225, tailored to the specifications of the Kuwaiti police force. The 11-tonne twin-engine helicopter is the choice of commercial operators and governmental agencies due to its long range and all-weather capabilities.

Meanwhile, Airbus Defence and Space will present the A400M new generation airlifter and the highly versatile C295 military transport and mission aircraft as well as the A330 MRTT, “Multi-Role Tanker-Transport”, the only combat-proven new-generation tanker.

As the official founding partner of Air Race E, Airbus will present the first example of an electric race plane scheduled to compete in the world’s first electric airplane race series launching in 2020. The competition will drive the development of cleaner, faster and more technologically advanced electric engines that can be applied to urban air mobility vehicles and eventually, commercial aircraft.

At the Global Air Traffic Management show in the exhibition hall, booth 157, Airbus UTM and Airbus companies Metron Aviation and NAVBLUE will demonstrate how Airbus is helping the Air Traffic Management industry minimise delays, reduce fuel costs and balance demand and capacity through Air Traffic Flow Management (ATFM).

Airbus in the Middle East

With a significant commercial presence throughout the Middle East and Africa, Airbus employs 3,100 people and is committed to delivering superior products and services to customers across the region.

More than 740 Airbus aircraft operate in the region and the company has signed orders for more than 1,400 aircraft of various types destined for Middle Eastern carriers over the next decade.

Dubai is home to Airbus’ regional headquarters, conveniently located nearby the world’s busiest airport for international travel, Dubai International Airport, also home to the largest customer for the A380, Emirates Airline.

The Middle East continues to be strategically important to Airbus’ wider global operations. The company sources supplies and components from various companies operating in the region and provides technical support to its partners. Airbus takes great pride in developing local knowledge, skills and talent to inspire future industry leaders who will ultimately stimulate economic competitiveness in the region.