African Tourism Board shined again, again and again

Juergen T Steinmetz Juergen T SteinmetzNovember 12, 2019 08:16
African Tourism Board executives shined last week during the World Travel Market, the Tourism Resilience Council meeting, the International Tourism Investment summit, WTTC meeting, PATA meeting, the UNWTO Ministerial Meeting, the Global Tourism Resilience Board Meeting and during the SunX event, the ETOA Brexit discussion. All of this was part of a busy agenda attended by executives of the newly formed African Tourism Board.

ATB executives, patrons, advisory board members and ambassadors including Cuthbert Ncube, Doris Woerfel, Juergen Steinmetz, Simba Mandinyenya, Dr . Taleb Rifai,  Hon. Najib Balala, Hon. Edward Bartlett, Dov Kalmann, Hon.Memunatu Pratt, Graham Cooke,  Tony Smyth, Prof. Geoffrey Lipman, Karen Hofmann, Daniela Wagner, Hisham Zazou, were seen also representing the African Tourism Board flag during a full week of tourism activities in the British capital last week.

The African Tourism Board is an NGO based in Pretoria, South Africa with a philosophy to have tourism as a catalyst for unity, peace, growth, prosperity, job creation for the people of Africa -with a vision where Africa becomes one tourist destination of choice in the world.
More information on the African Tourism Board: www.africantourismboard.com

