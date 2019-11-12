Why did the Royal Family of Jaipur list their palace on Airbnb?

Steeped in history, and located in the heart of Jaipur, capital of the Indian state of Rajasthan, the City Palace is one of India’s most iconic buildings. And now it is open to guests who will be able to book and stay in the luxurious Gudliya Suite, located within one of the private sections of the royal palace. Up until now, this has been used for the royals and their special guests. The Suite includes its own lounge, kitchen, luxurious bathroom, and private indoor swimming pool.

Guests will truly get to experience what it’s like to live like royalty. A practical and down-to-earth modern Royal, the host is the dapper, polo-playing 21-year old Maharajah, Padmanabh Singh. He succeeded his grandfather in 2011 as the Maharaja of a land his ancestors have ruled for nearly a thousand years.

The 300-year-old City Palace of Jaipur, home to the Royal Family of Jaipur, has played host to numerous guests over the centuries. Beginning November 23, 2019, the Gudliya Suite at the City Palace will become accessible to outside guests, and will be able to be booked for the first time ever on Airbnb, with His Highness Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh becoming the first Maharaja to offer a stay at his palace on Airbnb.

Why is His Highness doing this? To help support the women’s empowerment initiatives of the Princess Diya Kumari Foundation. Proceeds from each booking will go to the Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting rural women and artisans in Rajasthan.

Built in 1727 by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II, the founder of the city of Jaipur, the City Palace exemplifies the best of 18th century Rajput architecture with and other architectural influences of later periods. The interiors contain ornate chambers, large and airy reception halls, crystal chandeliers, gilded wall decorations, intricate carvings, and in addition to the royal residence, the sprawling palace complex houses a large internationally-recognized museum. Notable visiting dignitaries have included Bill Clinton, Prince Charles, and Jackie Kennedy, among others.

Guests of the Gudliya Suite at the City Palace will be provided an inspiring journey into the rich history, cultural heritage, and artistic traditions of Jaipur’s royal family. Guests will be looked after by a private butler and guide who will arrange curated city experiences including shopping tours, guided walks through local museums, and other excursions. Authentic Rajasthani meals may be enjoyed on a terrace offering an amazing view of the surrounding Aravalli hills and forts overlooking the palace, and a peaceful afternoon tea can be had in the company of the resident peacocks who live in the Palace’s lush gardens.

“I am thrilled that my family and I are partnering with Airbnb to bring the splendor of Rajasthan to life for travelers from around the world. My own travels with Airbnb have made me feel very welcome in new cities and cultures, and I am happy that the experience of quintessential Indian hospitality will be shared with others,” stated His Highness Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh.

The Palace has never been available to be booked by outside guests before. The Gudliya Suite will be available for stays starting November 23.