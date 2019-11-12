Taste of Nepal at Foodtrex London

The participation Taste of Nepal at the World Travel Market (WTM) 2019 at ExCel, London concluded successfully on November 6, 2019. The fair was led by the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) with 36 private sector tourism companies. The delegation was led by the Honorable Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Mr. Yogesh Bhattarai.

Private sector participants renewed their contacts and created new contacts during the fair and spread the message of Visit Nepal 2020.

Authentic Gastronomy

Before even traveling to Nepal, delegates enjoyed an authentic taste of Nepal’s gastronomy and tangible proof of Nepal as an emerging food tourism destination on November 3, 2019. It was a part of Nepal Tourism Board’s endeavor to promote Nepali cuisine before the WTM travel fair.

The luncheon showcased Nepalese delicacies such as Phando (fresh corn soup), Chukauni (spicy potato yogurt salad), Momos (Nepalese dumplings), Daal, and Sikarni (a yogurt, saffron and pistachio dessert). The event was actively participated by travel agents, tour operators, and media personnel.

Taste of Nepal

The Honorable Minister Bhattarai expressed his joy about “Taste of Nepal” reaching the FoodTreX London Summit, which showcased creativity in the culinary arts. He said Nepal is known to the world as the land of mountains, and it is a celebration of diverse cultural experiences. The country is now geared to promote its indigenous cuisine to the world.

Mr. Deepak Raj Joshi, CEO of NTB, participated on a panel discussion on “The Latest Trends in Gastro Tourism: Asia” held on November 6. He said Nepal promises guests gastronomic experiences whose memories will last a lifetime.

On November 5, “Bespoke Visit Nepal 2020” was held at the Nepal Embassy in London. It was attended by world-renowned mountaineers, British tour operators, media, and friends of Nepal in London, as well as the Nepal delegation and Nepali tour operators.

At the program, 14 times Everest summiteer Kenton Cool and first British Woman mountaineer Rebecca Stephens, along with PATA CEO Mario Hardy were present.