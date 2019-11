Strong earthquake rocks Tonga, no tsunami warning issued

Strong Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocked Tonga today. No tsunami warning were issued.

Preliminary Report:

Magnitude 6.1

Date-Time • 11 Nov 2019 23:03:27 UTC

• 11 Nov 2019 11:03:27 near epicenter

Location 18.904S 175.369W

Depth 10 km

Distances • 146.8 km (91.0 mi) NW of Pangai, Tonga

• 248.1 km (153.8 mi) N of Nuku�alofa, Tonga

• 622.0 km (385.6 mi) ESE of Labasa, Fiji

• 658.9 km (408.5 mi) E of Suva, Fiji

• 680.4 km (421.8 mi) SW of Apia, Samoa

Location Uncertainty Horizontal: 3.9 km; Vertical 1.9 km

Parameters Nph = 39; Dmin = 572.9 km; Rmss = 0.90 seconds; Gp = 76°