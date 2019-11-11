Seychelles Tourism Board takes the Seychelles to Los Angeles

The Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) recently conducted a ‘Seychelles product & destination training’ for a group of 45 Los Angeles based tourism professionals.

The session was conducted by the STB Regional Director for Africa and the Americas, Mr. David Germain, who presented the products and services available in the Seychelles for the North American travelers visiting the island paradise.

Held at the Il Fornaio Restaurant on Manhattan Beach, the training saw the participation of tourism professionals from the Southern Region of Los Angeles, most of which are familiar with the Middle Eastern and African market.

The training provided the industry players present with updated information about the Seychelles and its products and services. Participants were also informed about the different flight schedule and airlines available from North America to Seychelles, providing several options, which could be made available to their customers. They were also given the opportunity to have their enquiries about the Island destination answered

Mr. Germain mentioned that training is an important part of STB’s marketing efforts to obtain results in North America, and a very essential distribution strategy for our islands in that part of the world.

“Travel Agents help people plan, choose and arrange their holiday, they also advise, and at times give their opinion where to go, they are thus very important and essential partners for Seychelles in North America, especially, as there are thousands of them who works from home,” he added.

Other trainings also take place whenever STB takes place in major exhibitions in North American cities, these help to, as much as possible; boost North American Trade Partner’s knowledge on the Seychelles Islands.

Aside from training programmes, STB also organizes familiarization trips to the Seychelles for North American agents in collaboration with the various airlines and trade partners, allowing the agents to understand the destination they are selling to their clients.

The North American market is increasingly becoming more significant to the Seychelles. According to statistics, 9,152 visitors from North America visited Seychelles until the end of September this year, an increase of 7% more visitors than last year, 2018.

