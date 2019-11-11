Another successful World Travel Market for the Seychelles

The Seychelles islands sparkled through its strong delegation at the 40th edition of the World Travel Market (WTM), held from November 4, 2019 to November 6, 2019 at ExCel London.

Representatives from various sectors of the Seychelles tourism industry were present at the WTM, showcasing the destination in all its splendour as one of the must visit destination around the world.

Seychelles featured at this key UK event alongside the biggest countries and brands around the world

The Minister for Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine, Mr. Didier Dogley, who was present at the Seychelles stand for the opening of the fair, led the Seychelles delegation.

During the 3-day event, the Seychelles stand, which consisted of members of Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) team and trade partners working in unison to charm the many WTM visitors to the beauties of Seychelles.

Representatives from Maia Luxury Resort, Hilton Seychelles, Kempinski Seychelles Resort, Coco-de-Mer hotel (and Black Parrot Suites), Eden Bleu, the H Resort Beau Vallon and Savoy Resort & Spa were present on the accommodation providers side. Representing the destination management companies were 7 Degrees South, Creole Travel Services, Mason’s Travel, and Satguru Travel.

The Seychellois Company Maz Million was also represented, present at WTM promoting the Maz Luxury Seychelles Tourism Lottery.

The STB team was represented by its Chief Executive Mrs. Sherin Francis; the Regional Director for Europe, Mrs. Bernadette Willemin; the Director for UK and Ireland, Ms. Christine Vel; Senior Marketing Executive, Ms. Mavreen Pouponneau and Marketing Executive, Ms. Eloise Vidot.

While in London, Minister Dogley and Mrs. Francis conducted various meetings with travel trade professionals and interviews with high-profile media.

Commenting on the marketing mission, Mrs. Francis stated the importance of the destination’s presence at such events.

“The destination’s participating in such fairs is not only a platform for the visibility through the media exposure throughout the events but also provides a perfect opportunity for our local partners to meet the various Tour Operators and Travel Agents in the UK to discuss their plans for 2020,” said Mrs. Francis.

STB’s Director for UK & Ireland Christine Vel expressed her satisfaction for another successful year on the market.

‘’The arrival figures have increased by 10% compared to the same period last year. We expect this trend to continue and further develop our business together with the support of local Seychelles trade partners which will keep the growing confidence of the UK & Irish travel operators and agent in continuing to sell the destination and increase the sales figures,”

Since its start four decades ago, WTM London facilitates £2.8 billion in industry deals and has around 5,000 exhibitors from 182 countries and regions and more than 51,000 participants.

Last year WTM London sparked a million meetings, resulting in around £3 billion in contracts.

For more news about Seychelles, please click here.