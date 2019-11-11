AG Boutique Journey celebrates 20 years of operating

AG Boutique Journey, the DMC within the AG Group, sole Tourist Group in Italy that is capable of satisfying internally any request for hospitality, whether Hotel or land services (DMC/Tour Operator & Event Management Company, Hotel Group, Hotel Consultants, Restaurateur and Retirement Homes), founded and directed by Andrea Girolami, is now celebrating its twentieth birthday.

Born under the name of RSI Travel, today known as AG Boutique Journey, offers highly professional solutions for all Travel solutions, Events, Weddings and Luxury Travel. Grown from a great love and passion for Italy by Andrea Girolami, the founder and his team, has today become a contagious addiction and reached out to its entire staff.

RSI soon established itself as a dynamic reality, becoming “RSI GROUP” with five separate divisions: RSI Communication, RSI Travel, Corporate & Events, Luxury Travel and Weddings. Today, integrated into the new group, it participates in the internationalization of a wide variety of brands and thanks to its customer base, which stretches from every corner of the globe, particularly the Americas, Europe and Oceania. The company today continues to offer five separate departments, embracing every segment of demand, Individuals-FIT Groups, MICE, Luxury and Weddings.

Statement by Andrea Girolami, President and founder of the AG Group

“We are proud to have adopted an advanced business module, unique in Italy and possibly also in Europe, by positioning ourselves as a one-stop-shop for anyone who wants to visit our country at its best.

“AG Boutique Journey is not just a DMC, it is the passport to an integrated Group which operates all-round in the hospitality world and offers its own Executive and Luxury hotels, 360° scope of Consultancy to hoteliers, Gourmet Restaurants, Bistrots, stunning rooftop Terraces and a solution to any dream request of every possible and imaginable trip. Whoever contacts us will discover not “only” rooms, but unique and original ingredients for creating a boutique journey in all forms.

“Over the many years of operating, we have adjusted our organization several times over, always in accordance with changing demand and market trends and shifts, thus confirming our dynamic and competitive nature. Today, thanks to the excellent reputation which we have gained from continuously surpassing expectations, our high standards of service, our passion for Italy and our client oriented nature, we have created an efficient and competent format that is in a position of writing a new chapter in the history of hospitality.

“To those who continue to ask me how we got here? I reply rather moderately, by our company motto to which we still stand by today. One of our secrets is to always be large enough and small enough, that is to efficiently manage all aspects of the journey but also by giving each and every program a personal touch. “Boutique” is not just a whim or a claim, it is the necessary element in supporting the Operators, particularly at a time when moderate sales are posing as a threat and are dangerous rivals to the professionalism of the Agents, who fortunately find in us, more than just service or a supplier, they find support, friendship and partners.”

AG Group–Your gateway to Italy is the first tourist group in Italy capable of satisfying all aspects of the incoming tourism demand internally. DMC/tour operator and event management, Hotel Consulting Company, Own Hotel Chain, Gourmet Restaurants and Retirement Homes.

Founded and directed by Andrea Girolami, an entrepreneur with over twenty years of experience in tourism and hospitality, includes: