Dubai ready for a bustling 2019-2020 cruise season

Dubai has intensified its campaign to woo more cruise travelers and to further strengthen its position as a leading ‘cruise hub of the Middle East’. The upcoming 2019-2020 season is expected to welcome more than 200 ship calls and an estimated one million cruise visitors. The upcoming season will see an increased efforts to promote cruise tourism in the region by the Dubai Cruise Committee which is comprised of leading industry partners; Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism), DP World UAE Region, operator of the Mina Rashid, Emirates Airlines, The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, and Dubai Customs.

Mohammed Al Muallem, CEO and Managing Director, DP World, UAE Region, said, “Cruise tourism is steadily increasing its contribution towards making Dubai a multi-faceted leisure destination for international travelers. DP World, UAE Region is committed to developing Dubai’s cruise industry to its maximum potential.”

Mohammed Abdul Aziz Al Mannai, CEO-P&O Marinas & Executive Director, Mina Rashid, said, “Mina Rashid’s status as the premier cruise port of the region is reflected in not just the number of tourists sailing in on an annual basis, but more importantly, the rising number of cruise liners making this their preferred homeport.”

Hamad Bin Mejren, Senior Vice President, Dubai Tourism, said, “Dubai has continued to strengthen its position as the leading cruise hub in the region, and is now the preferred destination for cruise travellers looking to experience the diversity of Dubai’s tourism offerings including the Arabian hospitality, culture and heritage. We anticipate successful season ahead with the arrival of TUI Cruises’ Mein Schiff 5, marking a significant step in our efforts to promote Dubai as a ‘must-visit’ cruise destination.”