Which US cities have the fastest and the slowest internet?
US domestic travelers know that many internet providers are boasting superfast internet speeds with the rollout of 5G at some US locations in the near future. But have you ever wondered where in the US already has the fastest internet speeds? Or which cities are still lagging behind with slower speeds?
Here are the US cities with the fastest internet, based on speed tests:
- Bayside, New York (100.8 Mbps)
- Longmont, Colorado (100.5 Mbps)
- Somerset, New Jersey (97.6 Mbps)
- Sterling, Virginia (96.9 Mbps)
- Elmhurst, New York (95.9 Mbps)
…And the US cities with the slowest internet, based on speed tests:
- Sylva, North Carolina (6.5 Mbps)
- Stowe, Vermont (6.7 Mbps)
- Española, New Mexico (7.7 Mbps)
- Oneonta, Alabama (7.7 Mbps)
- Ville Platte, Louisiana (8 Mbps)
Quick stats:
- Nationwide average internet speed: 50.2 Mbps
- Number of cities ranked: 2,359
- City with the fastest average internet speed: Bayside, New York (100.8 Mbps)
- City with the slowest average internet speed: Sylva, North Carolina (6.5 Mbps)
